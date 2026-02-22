403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Dispatches Navy Medical Ship to Greenland
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced Saturday he is dispatching a naval hospital ship to Greenland, escalating Washington's involvement in the Arctic territory it has repeatedly sought to absorb, even as Denmark and Greenland continue to rebuff American annexation demands.
Trump disclosed the deployment on Truth Social, framing it as a humanitarian mission and taking an implicit dig at both Greenlandic and Danish authorities over the island's healthcare conditions.
"Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It's on the way!!!" Trump wrote.
Landry — appointed in December as Trump's special envoy to Greenland, a move Copenhagen publicly condemned as a violation of diplomatic norms — swiftly endorsed the announcement on X: "Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump! Proud to work with you on this important issue!"
Neither the White House nor Landry clarified whether Denmark or Greenland's government had requested the vessel, or what specific medical needs prompted the decision. The Department of War redirected press inquiries to U.S. Northern Command, which in turn referred them to the U.S. Navy. No official response was issued by either body.
The announcement arrived hours after Denmark's Joint Arctic Command evacuated an ailing U.S. Navy sailor from a submarine operating near Nuuk, Greenland's capital, for urgent non-combat medical care. Whether Trump's post was connected to that incident remains unclear.
Greenland operates a publicly funded universal healthcare system, though it faces documented challenges including chronic staff shortages and logistical difficulties tied to the island's remote geography. Copenhagen committed 1.6 billion DKK — roughly $253 million — in September toward healthcare and infrastructure improvements through 2029, alongside additional reform measures.
Landry has previously characterized Denmark's governance of Greenland as an "occupation" and publicly pressed the island to pursue independence and align with Washington — rhetoric that has further strained U.S.-Danish relations.
Trump sharpened his campaign to acquire Greenland last year, declaring it a matter of U.S. national security and refusing to rule out military action. He mockingly dismissed Denmark's capacity to defend the island, suggesting its military presence amounted to little more than "two dog sleds." The remarks triggered alarm among NATO allies, with several cautioning that any annexation attempt could fracture the alliance. Both Greenland and Denmark categorically rejected his overtures.
Trump appeared to temper his stance last month, stating that he and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte had reached a "framework" agreement concerning Greenland and broader Arctic security. However, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cautioned just last week that Trump remains "very serious" about annexation. Frederiksen said Copenhagen is prepared to broaden U.S. military access to the island but will not yield on questions of territorial sovereignty.
Trump disclosed the deployment on Truth Social, framing it as a humanitarian mission and taking an implicit dig at both Greenlandic and Danish authorities over the island's healthcare conditions.
"Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It's on the way!!!" Trump wrote.
Landry — appointed in December as Trump's special envoy to Greenland, a move Copenhagen publicly condemned as a violation of diplomatic norms — swiftly endorsed the announcement on X: "Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump! Proud to work with you on this important issue!"
Neither the White House nor Landry clarified whether Denmark or Greenland's government had requested the vessel, or what specific medical needs prompted the decision. The Department of War redirected press inquiries to U.S. Northern Command, which in turn referred them to the U.S. Navy. No official response was issued by either body.
The announcement arrived hours after Denmark's Joint Arctic Command evacuated an ailing U.S. Navy sailor from a submarine operating near Nuuk, Greenland's capital, for urgent non-combat medical care. Whether Trump's post was connected to that incident remains unclear.
Greenland operates a publicly funded universal healthcare system, though it faces documented challenges including chronic staff shortages and logistical difficulties tied to the island's remote geography. Copenhagen committed 1.6 billion DKK — roughly $253 million — in September toward healthcare and infrastructure improvements through 2029, alongside additional reform measures.
Landry has previously characterized Denmark's governance of Greenland as an "occupation" and publicly pressed the island to pursue independence and align with Washington — rhetoric that has further strained U.S.-Danish relations.
Trump sharpened his campaign to acquire Greenland last year, declaring it a matter of U.S. national security and refusing to rule out military action. He mockingly dismissed Denmark's capacity to defend the island, suggesting its military presence amounted to little more than "two dog sleds." The remarks triggered alarm among NATO allies, with several cautioning that any annexation attempt could fracture the alliance. Both Greenland and Denmark categorically rejected his overtures.
Trump appeared to temper his stance last month, stating that he and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte had reached a "framework" agreement concerning Greenland and broader Arctic security. However, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cautioned just last week that Trump remains "very serious" about annexation. Frederiksen said Copenhagen is prepared to broaden U.S. military access to the island but will not yield on questions of territorial sovereignty.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment