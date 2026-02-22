Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Says Ukraine Will Do Everything to Achieve Peace in Next Talks

2026-02-22 04:01:03
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv will take all necessary measures to ensure that the next round of talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia produces meaningful results for both Ukraine and peace, according to reports.

In a video address on Saturday, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine “will by no means stand in the way of peace.”

He also announced upcoming meetings with European partners scheduled for next week. “We will coordinate in detail so that Europe is involved in all processes and grows only stronger,” Zelensky said.

The previous round of negotiations, held in Geneva, Switzerland, on 17-18 February, reportedly ended without a breakthrough on key issues.

