Russia Accuses Western Media of Bias in Ukraine Coverage
(MENAFN) Russia has accused Western media of abandoning principles of fair reporting in their coverage of the Ukraine conflict, according to a statement made during an informal UN Security Council meeting on Friday.
Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Evstigneeva claimed that foreign journalists presented “a positive and even romanticized image” of the 2014 Western-backed coup in Kyiv, events that Moscow argues set the stage for the current conflict.
Evstigneeva noted that the removal of democratically elected President Viktor Yanukovich was rejected in Crimea and Donbass, both of which later voted to join Russia in 2014 and 2022, respectively.
The diplomat added that Western outlets frequently overlooked reports of Ukrainian forces indiscriminately shelling towns and causing civilian casualties while attempting to suppress unrest in Donbass.
She further criticized coverage following Russia’s deployment of troops to Ukraine in February 2022, citing Moscow’s stated security concerns and the need to protect Russian-speaking communities.
“A rigid, one-sided narrative consolidated within days. The preceding years as well as our country’s stated objectives, security concerns and diplomatic initiatives were either ignored or presumed bad faith,” Evstigneeva said, emphasizing that Russia’s position “received limited and often superficial coverage.”
