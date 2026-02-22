403
Documents Show US Agent Killed Third American in Immigration Operation
(MENAFN) Newly disclosed documents reveal that a US immigration agent fatally shot an American citizen in Texas in 2025, marking the third confirmed death connected to immigration enforcement operations, according to reports.
The shooting occurred several months prior to the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were killed by federal agents in Minneapolis during President Donald Trump’s wide-ranging immigration crackdown, a campaign that sparked renewed public outrage.
The victim, 23-year-old Ruben Ray Martinez, was killed on South Padre Island, Texas, in March 2025 while federal immigration officers were conducting enforcement operations alongside local law enforcement, according to internal documents recently released by a nonprofit oversight group.
Martinez was shot after he “intentionally ran over a Homeland Security Investigation special agent” during a traffic stop, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement cited by reports.
At the time, local media described the incident as an officer-involved shooting, but the involvement of federal immigration agents was not disclosed until the internal report became public earlier this week.
Democratic Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro criticized the handling of the case, asserting that ICE attempted to conceal the shooting. “I am calling for a full investigation into this shooting, including why there was an 8-month cover up,” he wrote on X on Saturday.
Martinez’s death represents the earliest of the three documented fatalities of US citizens linked to Trump’s nationwide immigration enforcement initiative since the beginning of his second term.
