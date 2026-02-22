403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestine Condemns US Envoy’s Remarks on Israeli Control of Middle East
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has denounced recent comments by the US ambassador to Israel suggesting acceptance of Israeli control over the entire Middle East, describing them as “an explicit call to violate the sovereignty of states,” according to reports.
During an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson, the ambassador, Huckabee, argued that Israel has a biblical claim to land stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates, stating: "It would be fine if they took it all."
In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the remarks “contradict religious and historical facts and international law” and also conflict with statements by US President Donald Trump rejecting the annexation of the occupied West Bank.
The ministry criticized the comments as “provocative,” claiming they provide support for Israel to continue what it described as a campaign of genocide and displacement, and to pursue annexation and expansion plans against Palestinians—actions reportedly rejected by the international community, which considers the Gaza Strip and West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as occupied Palestinian territory under international law.
The ministry urged the US to clearly respond to Huckabee’s statements and reaffirm the positions previously announced by Trump on promoting peace in the Middle East, ending violence, and rejecting West Bank annexation. The ministry added that the ambassador’s remarks “do not help achieve President Trump’s vision for lasting peace in the Middle East.”
Huckabee, appointed US ambassador to Israel last April, is an evangelical Christian who has previously supported expansionist claims based on what he described as a “divine right” for Israel in the West Bank.
During an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson, the ambassador, Huckabee, argued that Israel has a biblical claim to land stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates, stating: "It would be fine if they took it all."
In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the remarks “contradict religious and historical facts and international law” and also conflict with statements by US President Donald Trump rejecting the annexation of the occupied West Bank.
The ministry criticized the comments as “provocative,” claiming they provide support for Israel to continue what it described as a campaign of genocide and displacement, and to pursue annexation and expansion plans against Palestinians—actions reportedly rejected by the international community, which considers the Gaza Strip and West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as occupied Palestinian territory under international law.
The ministry urged the US to clearly respond to Huckabee’s statements and reaffirm the positions previously announced by Trump on promoting peace in the Middle East, ending violence, and rejecting West Bank annexation. The ministry added that the ambassador’s remarks “do not help achieve President Trump’s vision for lasting peace in the Middle East.”
Huckabee, appointed US ambassador to Israel last April, is an evangelical Christian who has previously supported expansionist claims based on what he described as a “divine right” for Israel in the West Bank.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment