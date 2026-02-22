403
Lebanese Leader Denounces Fatal Israeli Airstrikes
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday issued a sharp condemnation of overnight Israeli airstrikes launched by land and sea against the Sidon area in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region in the country's east.
In a formal statement, Aoun denounced the sustained attacks as "a deliberate hostile act aimed at undermining the diplomatic efforts" to consolidate stability and halt Israeli hostilities against Lebanon.
The Lebanese president further declared the strikes constituted "a new violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and a clear breach of international obligations," warning that the assault reflected open disregard for the will of the international community — particularly UN resolutions demanding full compliance with Resolution 1701.
Aoun renewed his appeal to nations "sponsoring stability in the region" to fulfill their responsibilities by halting the attacks and applying pressure to ensure adherence to international law.
The condemnation follows a devastating Friday offensive in which Israel unleashed heavy airstrikes on the Ain al Hilweh refugee camp in Sidon and multiple towns across the Bekaa region, leaving more than 10 people dead and over 35 others wounded.
