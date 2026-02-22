SP's ST Hasan Slams Trump's Tariff Policy, Cites Threat To Democracy

Citing the US Supreme Court's ruling against Trump's tariff policy and his subsequent threats to impose new tariffs, ST Hasan, a Samajwadi Party leader from Moradabad on Sunday criticised the US President Donald Trump's actions, stating that the US is imposing tariffs on India despite praising the country. He emphasised India's non-aligned stance and expressed concern over the erosion of democracy worldwide. Hasan's statement highlights India's concerns about US trade policies and their impact on the country's sovereignty, while speaking to ANI. "The US President knows that there is only one country that has surrendered to them, so he praises us and imposes tariffs also... What is happening in our country?... We are a non-aligned country. The Supreme Court ruled, striking down America's tariff policy because Trump was using tariffs as a weapon against the world. Now he won't be able to do so, but he is still threatening their Supreme Court, saying, 'Using my presidential powers, I will impose 10% tariffs on everyone.' Right now, it seems as if democracy is being eradicated from the world. If such people start ruling, as in America or our country, then saving democracy will be extremely difficult".

Supreme Court Ruling and Trump's Response

This comes days after a landmark Supreme Court ruling that struck down most of Trump's previous sweeping tariff measures. The Court ruled 6-3 that the administration exceeded its authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose broad-based import tariffs, affirming that the power to levy taxes resides primarily with Congress.

Following the ruling, Trump announced a new 10 per cent global tariff on all countries under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, describing it as a temporary import surcharge (up to 15%) allowed for 150 days to address balance-of-payments deficits. He later raised it further to the "fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level," effective immediately. In a Truth Social post, Trump stated that this adjustment responds to the Supreme Court's "ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision," while his administration would determine new, legally permissible tariffs in the coming months to continue "Making America Great Again."

Impact on India and Trade Relations

Trump's latest move follows closely after the administration signed an executive order for the initial 10% global tariff, with a White House official confirming that countries like India would be subject to it until another authority is invoked, and urging trade partners to abide by existing deals.

This comes amid ongoing US-India trade developments. On February 7, the two countries announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, reaffirming their commitment to broader Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations. The Interim Agreement includes India eliminating or reducing tariffs on various US industrial goods, food, and agricultural products, while the US applies a reciprocal 18 per cent tariff on certain Indian-origin goods under an existing executive order, with provisions for removals upon successful conclusion of the agreement.

India Studies Implications

In response to the Supreme Court judgment and Trump's subsequent announcements, India's Commerce and Industry Ministry stated that it is studying the implications of these developments for their potential impact. (ANI)

