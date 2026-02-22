MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 21, 2026 4:01 pm - New Flow Plumbing Highlights the Importance of Diagnose-First Sewer Inspections in the Van Nuys and the San Fernando Valley. Mid Century Modern homes are particularly vulnerable because of the clay pipes utilized in the 60s.

Many homeowners focus on visible upgrades such as kitchens, roofing, and landscaping. However, one of the most critical systems in any home remains completely out of sight: the main sewer line.

New Flow Plumbing is encouraging Van Nuys homeowners to take a proactive approach to plumbing health by utilizing professional sewer line camera inspections before minor issues escalate into costly emergencies.

Van Nuys properties, particularly mid-century homes throughout neighborhoods such as Northwest Van Nuys, Lake Balboa Hart East, Northeast Van Nuys, and Southeast Kester, often rely on aging clay or cast iron sewer pipes. Over time, these materials can deteriorate due to corrosion, soil movement, and tree root intrusion.

Common sewer line issues in the area include:

Tree root intrusion into pipe joints

Cracked, collapsed, or corroded pipe sections

Grease and debris obstructions

Misaligned or offset joints

Sagging pipe sections that trap wastewater

Because these systems are buried underground, problems often remain hidden until symptoms appear inside the home.

Warning signs that may indicate a sewer line issue include recurring clogs, multiple slow drains at once, persistent sewer odors, sewage backups, unusually green lawn patches, or unexplained foundation moisture.

Rather than relying on guesswork or unnecessary excavation, New Flow Plumbing uses advanced sewer line camera inspection technology to provide live video diagnostics. This approach allows technicians to visually confirm the exact cause and location of the issue before recommending repairs.

“Our diagnose-first approach eliminates uncertainty,” said a representative of New Flow Plumbing.“Homeowners deserve clear answers before any digging begins. Camera inspections provide precision, transparency, and options.”

Sewer camera inspections are also increasingly recommended during real estate transactions in Van Nuys. Aging infrastructure is common in the area, and hidden plumbing defects can result in significant post-closing expenses. A professional inspection provides clarity for both buyers and sellers before finalizing a transaction.

By identifying issues early, homeowners can often avoid emergency plumbing situations, structural damage, and expensive restoration work.

For Van Nuys residents asking,“Who can I hire for a sewer line camera inspection?” New Flow Plumbing offers specialized diagnostics and deep knowledge of plumbing challenges specific to the San Fernando Valley.

To learn more or schedule a sewer line camera inspection, homeowners are encouraged to contact New Flow Plumbing directly.

Media Contact:

New Flow Plumbing

310-299-9284

