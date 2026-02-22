Ministry Of Municipality Launches Al Dana Ramadan Festival

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality, represented by Al Rayyan Municipality, has announced the launch of the Al Dana Ramadan Festival (Juman Al Rayyan), at Al Basat Al Akhdar Park from February 21 to March 5, 2026. The festival will be held daily from 9pm to 11pm, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy a vibrant lineup of Ramadan-themed activities in a welcoming outdoor setting.

