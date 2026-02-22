DMK Women Wing To Launch Statewide Door-To-Door Campaign From Monday

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) With the Assembly elections drawing closer, the ruling DMK has begun an extensive grassroots outreach initiative, and its women's wing is preparing for a door-to-door campaign across Tamil Nadu from Monday (February 23).

The announcement was made by Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan in a message to party cadres.

The minister, in a statement on Sunday, said the campaign would cover all Assembly constituencies in the state and form a key component of the party's election strategy.

She recalled the cadre's performance during the recent Lok Sabha elections, when the party machinery worked with the single-minded objective of winning all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and achieved that goal.

“Just as we succeeded in the parliamentary elections, we must now focus on the Assembly polls with the same determination. The women's wing should lead from the front by reaching out directly to people through door-to-door interactions,” she said.

Geetha Jeevan urged cadres to highlight the state government's welfare measures and development achievements while interacting with voters.

She pointed out that Tamil Nadu continues to lead in sectors such as electronics exports, industrial growth, and women's employment, citing statistics released by the Union government.

“Even the Centre has acknowledged that Tamil Nadu is a pioneer in several development indicators,” she said.

The minister asked party workers to emphasise flagship schemes such as the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam housing initiative and subsidies provided to farmers for purchasing tractors, noting that these programmes have been well received in rural areas.

Informing people about such schemes and clarifying their benefits would strengthen public support, she added.

Outlining the campaign's operational plan, Geetha Jeevan said even small teams of five members could begin an outreach in their respective localities. She suggested conducting the campaign in the evenings between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., when most residents would be available at home.

The door-to-door drive is expected to intensify in the coming weeks as the DMK steps up preparations for the Assembly elections, focusing on consolidating support at the grassroots level through direct voter engagement.