Uttar Pradesh Latest Weather Update: Cold Morning, Warm And Sunny Afternoon Today

Cool mornings and sunny afternoons are expected today across Noida, Lucknow and Prayagraj, with temperatures rising steadily by noon, according to India Meteorological Department.

On Feb 22, the weather in major UP cities like Noida, Lucknow, and Prayagraj is expected to be mostly clear. The IMD says skies will be clear with no warnings issued. The day will start with a slight chill, followed by a sunny afternoon. Overall, today's weather will be comfy and great for heading out.

On Feb 22, Noida and Lucknow will see temps between 13-29°C. Prayagraj will be 15-29°C. Mornings and nights will be cool, but the day will feel warm. Humidity will be around 60% in Noida/Prayagraj and 50% in Lucknow.

Though it's clear, don't forget the morning/night chill; a light jacket helps. The afternoon sun can be strong, so wear sunglasses and stay hydrated. Be mindful of your health as temps fluctuate. Dressing appropriately is key.

Towards the end of February, daytime temps in these UP cities are slowly rising, hitting around 29°C, making it feel a bit warm in the sun. Mornings and evenings will stay cool. No heatwave risk yet, but daytime heat could increase by early March. For now, the weather is pleasant.

From Feb 23-27, the IMD predicts max temps of 29-30°C in Noida, 30°C in Lucknow, and 30-31°C in Prayagraj. Min temps will be 13-16°C. Daytime heat will slowly rise, feeling warmer than usual by early March.