Telangana: Owaisi Demands Probe Into Banswada Violence On Minorities

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday expressed concern over the increasing communal incidents in Telangana, particularly the Banswada violence where a right-wing crowd allegedly targeted minority-owned shops and street vendors. Owaisi has demanded an FIR and proper investigation into the incident, questioning how a large crowd was mobilised within hours. He also requested the state government to compensate those affected and announced AIMIM's support for the victims. In a post on X, he wrote, "The increasing number of communal incidents in Telangana is very concerning. I spoke to the SP, Kamareddy, and demanded that an FIR be lodged and a proper investigation conducted into the #Banswada violence. How is it possible that such a large crowd was mobilised within a few hours? There are enough videos showing the right-wing crowd's criminal activities. They specifically targeted small shops and street vendors belonging to the minority community. One of the accused, who was in police custody at the time, is being beaten up by local Sangh Parivar goons."

Details of Banswada Violence and Police Action

The incident involved a clash between two groups after a Muslim man objected to devotional songs at a mall, leading to stone-pelting and injuries, including a police constable. Twelve people have been arrested, and police are investigating.

Owaisi said he spoke to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Kamareddy, and demanded that an FIR be lodged and a proper investigation conducted into the Banswada violence.

The AIMIM chief further stated that he is in touch with Sayeed Khan, AIMIM General Secretary (Kamareddy District), and has instructed him to submit a detailed report of the damages caused due to the alleged mob violence, especially to Muslim-owned shops. "I am also in touch with Sayeed Khan, AIMIM General Secretary (Kamareddy District). I have instructed him to provide a detailed report of all the damage suffered as a result of mob violence, especially to Muslim-owned shops. I demand that the state government compensate those whose properties were damaged. AIMIM will also help the victims in every possible way and provide relief at the earliest," Owaisi said.

Concerns Over Sadasivpet Mosque Demolition

Owaisi has also raised concerns about the demolition of Masjid-e-Moulana in Sadasivpet, alleging harassment of the landowner, Mohd Kaleem, and questioning the revenue authorities' actions. "Regarding the demolition of Masjid-e-Moulana in Sadasivpet by revenue authorities, I have asked Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan MLA) and Sheikh Ghouse (District President) to speak with local authorities. They are currently in a meeting with them. The owner, Mohd Kaleem, had purchased the land from one Mr Raju. He was in possession of the land for the past two years and had even dug a borewell. Since the beginning, he was being harassed by anti-social elements. The revenue authorities said that the land is inam land and therefore had to be demolished. It was only when a shed was put up on the land that the revenue authorities woke up. What were they doing for the past two years?" he questioned.

