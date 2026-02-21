403
Putin Aide Labels Ex-Prince Andrew ‘Satanic’ Over Epstein Claims
(MENAFN) Kirill Dmitriev, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has described former UK Prince Andrew as “satanic,” also criticizing his “liberal Western friends.” The comments were made in response to newly released files linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which include an anonymous allegation claiming that the former royal participated in torturing a child.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, younger brother of King Charles III, had his royal titles revoked last year due to his association with Epstein. The controversy deepened after the US State Department released the final batch of Epstein documents, comprising over three million pages.
Among the files is a statement from an anonymous FBI witness who said they were “6-8 years old” when they were drugged and taken to “pedophile ring parties” in the mid-1990s that Andrew attended.
The witness alleges that on one occasion they were struck by a car “driven by Prince Andrew.” On another, Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell – who is currently serving a 20-year sentence – allegedly tied the witness to a table and “tortured with electrical shocks” while men, including the former prince, watched.
