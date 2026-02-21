403
Criminal Investigation Launched at Epstein’s Former Zorro
(MENAFN) Public land near Jeffrey Epstein’s former Zorro Ranch is now under criminal investigation after a newly revealed email alleged that two foreign girls were buried there following violent sexual assaults, according to reports.
The inquiry follows the release of Epstein-related documents, totaling over 3.5 million pages, which have triggered a series of resignations and renewed investigations worldwide into alleged human trafficking and other crimes connected to Epstein’s network.
A central element of the investigation is a previously classified 2019 email sent to a New Mexico radio host. The sender, claiming to be a former employee of Zorro Ranch, reportedly alleged that two foreign girls had been buried on Epstein’s orders. The message states the girls were buried “somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro” after dying “by strangulation during rough, fetish sex.”
The radio host said he believed the email was legitimate and forwarded it to federal authorities. According to records included in the latest document release, he had previously visited the bureau to report an email offering seven videos of abuse and burial coordinates in exchange for one bitcoin.
Epstein purchased Zorro Ranch near Stanley, New Mexico, in 1993 and constructed a hilltop mansion. The property included a private airstrip with a hangar and helipad, as well as a ranch office, firehouse, and a seven-bay heated garage.
