Trump Announces Immediate Global Tariffs Increase From 10% To 15%

PUBLISHED: Sat 21 Feb 2026, 8:16 PM UPDATED: Sat 21 Feb 2026, 8:40 PM



By: Elizabeth Gonzales



Share:







Trump claimed many countries have been 'ripping off' the US for decades without consequence and emphasised that this adjustment is fully legal and 'legally tested'Add as a preferredsource on Google

US President Donald Trump announced that he will raise the 10 per cent worldwide tariff to 15 per cent, effective immediately.

"Please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries," Trump said in a post on social media platform Truth Social.

Recommended For You

US President Trump said this decision came after a“thorough, detailed, and complete review” of what he described as a“ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American” Supreme Court decision on tariffs.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Trump claimed many countries have been“ripping off” the US for decades without consequence and emphasised that this adjustment is fully legal and“legally tested.”

He added that over the coming months, the Trump Administration will determine and implement additional legally permissible tariffs, continuing his administration's efforts to strengthen American economic interests.

Trump concluded by reiterating his commitment to“Making America Great Again – GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!”

The move follows Trump's announcement on February 20 that he would impose a 10 per cent global tariff“over and above normal tariffs” under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the president to impose duties of up to 15 per cent for up to 150 days on countries with“large and serious” balance of payments issues.

In a press conference on February 20, the US President said the Supreme Court's ruling that struck down his sweeping tariffs was "deeply disappointing" and that he was "absolutely ashamed" by the justices who ruled against him in the 6-3 decision.



Trump pivots to new 10% global tariff, new probes after Supreme Court setback

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's global tariffs: What's next? Trump says hiking tariffs on South Korean goods to 25%

ALSO READ