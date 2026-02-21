New HCL-Foxconn Plant Will Boost India's Global Chip Presence: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the establishment of the HCL-Foxconn semiconductor facility in Uttar Pradesh marks a major step towards technological self-reliance and will significantly enhance India's presence in the global chip ecosystem.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the HCL-Foxconn joint venture project, India Chip Private Limited, through video conferencing from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) site in Uttar Pradesh.

The new facility is an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) plant being set up with an investment of over Rs 3,700 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as an important hub in India's growing semiconductor ecosystem.

“The country is moving steadily towards independence in chip production, which is crucial for sectors such as electronics, automobiles, and digital technologies,” PM Modi explained.

The OSAT facility will manufacture display driver chips used in mobile phones, laptops, automobiles and other consumer electronics.

Once operational, the plant is expected to process around 20,000 wafers every month. This will help reduce India's dependence on chip imports and strengthen domestic supply chains.

Calling this decade India's“tech-ade,” the Prime Minister said that investments in semiconductors are laying the foundation for the country's leadership in 21st-century technologies.

“Although India entered the semiconductor race later than some other nations, rapid progress has been made,” PM Modi noted.

Under the India Semiconductor Mission, 10 such units have been approved so far, and four of them are close to starting production.

PM Modi also referred to the recently concluded India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, where global leaders praised India's technology vision.

The Prime Minister said 2026 has begun at a fast pace and described the current week as historic for the country's technology journey.

He highlighted that the new plant will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs for engineers, technicians and skilled workers.

“It is also expected to promote ancillary industries, startups and chip design hubs in the region. The facility's proximity to Jewar Airport will improve logistics and support faster global connectivity,” PM Modi noted.