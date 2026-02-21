Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Reveals He Bought Bitcoin For 2 Reasons



Best-selling author Robert Kiyosaki said he purchased one Bitcoin at $67,000 amid a downturn.

He cited concerns about U.S. debt, Federal Reserve money printing, and Bitcoin's fixed 21 million supply. Gold prices remained near $5,100 per ounce, supported by ongoing macroeconomic momentum.

Best-selling personal finance author Robert Kiyosaki said on Friday that he purchased one Bitcoin for $67,000 this week, despite the recent pullback in cryptocurrency prices, and outlined two reasons for his decision.

On X, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Kiyosaki wrote,“Although Bitcoin is crashing, I bought one more whole Bitcoin for $67k.” He said his purchase was driven by concerns over U.S. fiscal policy and the expected expansion of money printing.

“Because the Big Print will begin when the US debt crashes the dollar and 'The Marxist Fed' begins printing trillions in fake dollars,” Kiyosaki wrote, describing what he views as an impending wave of monetary expansion.

Robert Kiyosaki on buying Bitcoin. Source: @theRealKiyosaki/x

Kiyosaki also pointed to Bitcoin's fixed supply cap.“The magical 21 millionth Bitcoin is getting close to being mined,” he wrote.“When the 21st millionth Bitcoin is mined... Bitcoin becomes better than gold.”

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $68,203, unchanged from the previous 24 hours. On Stockwits, the retail sentiment around BTC remained in the 'bearish' territory, as the chatter levels around it remained 'low' over the past day.

Gold Prices Trade Higher

Gold prices remained near $5,100 per ounce. Tether Gold (XAUT) traded at $5,095 over the past 24 hours, extending its recent rally. On Stockwits, the retail sentiment around XAUT remained in the 'bearish' territory, as chatter levels around it moved from 'extremely low' to 'low' over the past day.

According to reports, John Weyer, head of commercial hedging at Walsh Trading, said gold's price action following the Supreme Court's tariff ruling showed that although the ruling removed one element of uncertainty, bullish momentum remained intact.

Gold initially fell sharply after the announcement but quickly rebounded as buyers returned, Weyer said. Over the past six months, he noted, market participants have largely bought gold because it has been rising. While the tariff decision eliminated some uncertainty, other risks remained, supporting continued demand.

Analyst Michaël van de Poppe said that Bitcoin should be compared to gold, not the U.S. dollar, because both are "hard assets," saying that Bitcoin is currently undervalued when compared to gold.Read also:Bitcoin ETF Balances Slide To 100K BTC, Since October Peak

