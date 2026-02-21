Karnataka Congress Leader Dismisses CM Siddaramaiah's Conspiracy Claim

Amid the ongoing leadership tussle in Karnataka, Congress leader and MLC HC Balakrishna on Saturday dismissed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's claims of a "political conspiracy". Responding to the CM's tweet, in which Siddaramaiah has vowed to fight "the politics of hatred and jealousy", Balakrishna asserted that no one in the party needs to be jealous of the Chief Minister. He pointed out that Congress has already provided Siddaramaiah with every significant opportunity possible.

The Congress MLC recounted that when HD Deve Gowda was pushed out of the party, all senior Congress leaders, including DK Shivakumar, G Parameshwara, and Mallikarjun Kharge, accepted Siddaramaiah into the party. He further stated that if there had been any genuine jealousy within the ranks, Siddaramaiah would never have been included in the Congress party in the first place. "CM tweets that opponents are jealous of a sheep herder becoming CM. I don't know who will tweet what. There is no need to be jealous of Siddaramaiah. Congress has given him all kinds of opportunities. When Deve Gowda was pushed out, Congress embraced him. All senior Congress leaders, including DK Shivakumar, Parameshwar, Kharge embraced Siddaramaiah. The Leader of the Opposition has given him the CM position. What is there for others to be jealous of in this. If there was jealousy, Siddaramaiah would not have been included in the Congress. There is no question of jealousy in this. He has received all the benefits from the Congress party. Now DK Shivakumar is claiming. There is nothing wrong with asking me to become the CM. Ultimately, the high command will decide," said Balakrishna.

Siddaramaiah Alleges Political Conspiracy

Earlier, while recounting his political journey on Social Justice Day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that numerous "cunning conspiracies" have been carried out to finish him politically, though he has successfully overcome all of them. He further asserted that these conspiracies are not merely against him, but are directed against the people. Karnataka Chief Minister declared that he will continue to fight against this ongoing political conspiracy and the surrounding politics of hatred and jealousy.

"I will fight for social justice as long as I have breath in me" My four decades of political life have never been a bed of roses; it has always been a path of stones and thorns. Many big leaders have carried out numerous cunning conspiracies to politically finish me. With the blessings of the people, I have overcome all of them," said Siddaramiah. "I know very well that this is not a conspiracy against me, it is a conspiracy against you, the people who believe in me, who love me, who continuously shower me with blessings and support. That is why, as long as I have breath in me, I will fight against this political conspiracy and against the politics of hatred and jealousy. This is a struggle for truth, justice and righteousness. With the support of all of you, I will carry forward this fight as long as I have breath in me. I will never be a coward who runs away from the battlefield," added Siddaramiah.

DK Shivakumar on Leadership Decision

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar deflected from commenting on the cabinet reshuffle speculations, stating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will himself respond "when the time comes." Speaking to reporters at the State Election Commission on Bellary Road, Shivakumar reiterated that leadership decisions are made by the party's High Command. "H C Mahadevappa is a big man, and now he is also part of the High Command. I don't want to talk about it; the party will decide on this," Shivakumar said without commenting further on Minister of Social Welfare, HC Mahadevappa's comment about the leadership change.

"As stated earlier, the leadership issue is a matter to be decided by the High Command, Siddaramaiah and me. When the time comes, you will know about the decision. This is not a secretive deal; Siddaramaiah himself will give the message to the people of the state when the time comes," the Deputy Chief Minister clarified.

Background of the Leadership Tussle

The leadership tussle within the Karnataka Congress began in November last year, when the government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term. Along with CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara is also in the fray for the top post. (ANI)

