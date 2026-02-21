403
U.S. Posts USD70.3B Trade Deficit in December
(MENAFN) The United States trade deficit unexpectedly widened to $70.3 billion in December, surpassing economists’ forecasts, the US Commerce Department reported Thursday.
This marked a sharp 32.6% jump from November, far exceeding the anticipated $55.5 billion shortfall. The previous month’s deficit was also revised higher to $53 billion.
Exports declined 1.7% in December, totaling $287.3 billion, while imports rose 3.6% to $357.6 billion, according to the department’s release.
The countries with which the US recorded the largest goods trade deficits included Taiwan at $19.8 billion, Vietnam at $17.6 billion, Mexico at $14.5 billion, China at $12.4 billion, and the EU at $11.1 billion.
Conversely, the highest trade surpluses were posted with the Netherlands at $5.6 billion, South and Central America at $4.3 billion, the UK at $3.7 billion, Hong Kong at $2.5 billion, and Brazil at $2.1 billion.
For the full year, the US goods trade deficit reached $1.19 trillion in 2025, an increase of 5.7% from 2024. Total exports climbed to $2.19 trillion, up $117.7 billion from the prior year, while imports expanded to $3.43 trillion, a rise of $143.2 billion.
