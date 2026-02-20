Primior Holdings Expands Investor Education With Launch Of Tools & Online Calculators

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Primior Holdings introduced a new Tools & Online Calculators section to help investors model returns and analyze opportunities more easily. The hub includes investment, real estate, and compound interest calculators designed for clearer financial planning."Primior Holdings launched a new Tools & Online Calculators hub to help investors evaluate opportunities and model long-term capital outcomes. The section includes an investment calculator, real estate calculator, and compound interest calculator, allowing users to test scenarios and understand how different variables impact returns. The launch supports Primior's focus on investor education, transparency, and better financial decision-making.

Las Vegas, Nevada - Primior Holdings (OTCMKT: GRLT) today announced the launch of a new Tools & Online Calculators section on its website, designed to give investors clear, practical tools to evaluate opportunities and understand long-term capital outcomes.

The new section consolidates multiple calculators into a single resource hub, allowing investors to test assumptions and model scenarios without spreadsheets or external software. The goal is to improve clarity around how capital behaves over time and how different variables impact results.

Investors can now access Primior's Tools & Online Calculators hub, which includes three core tools. The investment calculator allows users to estimate potential returns based on inputs such as capital deployed and projected performance. A real estate calculator helps users evaluate property-level assumptions and outcomes specific to real estate investments. The section also includes a compound interest calculator, which demonstrates how reinvestment and time affect capital growth under different contribution and rate scenarios.

“These tools are meant to support better decision-making,” said a spokesperson for Primior Holdings.“Investors should be able to run numbers quickly, understand trade-offs, and see how small changes compound over time. This section is built to do exactly that.”

The launch reflects Primior's broader commitment to investor education, transparency, and long-term alignment. The company plans to continue expanding the Tools & Online Calculators section with additional resources as its digital platform evolves.