Major Twist In Tamil Nadu Politics: OPS Camp MLA Wants Stalin As CM

Political circles in Tamil Nadu witnessed a major twist on Friday as Tamil Nadu MLA P Ayyappan, who is seen as part of former CM O Paneerselvam's camp, expressed his desire to see M. Stalin lead the state again following the next assembly polls. Ayyappan stated in the Assembly that M K Stalin must once again become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

OPS camp MLA Praises CM Stalin

With the blessings of Puratchi Thalaivar M. G. Ramachandran and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma J. Jayalalithaa, and with the good wishes of our elder brother O. Panneerselvam, I extend my thanks. He further said, "The Breakfast Scheme was introduced with a visionary outlook. For small children's who come to primary schools, the Chief Minister provides hot meals like a mother."

"Those who once raised slogans claiming that the Chief Minister had merely given Rs 5,000 are nowhere to be seen today. As long as Tamil Nadu exists, the Breakfast Scheme will continue to praise the Chief Minister. In the upcoming election, M.K. Stalin should once again win and return as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. With the blessings of Puratchi Thalaivar M.G.R. and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, and with the wishes of our elder brother O. Panneerselvam, I express my gratitude at this moment," Ayyappan added.

CM Stalin Confident of Returning to Power

Meanwhile, on Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin projected confidence ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, stating that the DMK government will return to power for the second consecutive term. During the debate on the Interim Budget in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly today, Stalin reflected on his government's five-year journey and outlined his vision for the future.

Addressing the House, the Chief Minister said, "The 'Dravidian Model 2.0' government that we are going to form will surpass even our own achievements. We will win again. We will form the government again. "

"Recounting the previous election, Stalin said that when the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam formed the government, he experienced both joy and apprehension. "When we won and formed our government, there was happiness on one side, but on the other side, I also felt a sense of concern. I wondered how I would shoulder this responsibility. Would I be able to fulfil the promises? Would I be able to govern in a manner that the people desire?" he said. (ANI)

