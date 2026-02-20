Wealth Management Market Report 2026-2030 & 2035: $2.91 Trn Opportunities In Rising Demand For Digital Solutions, AI-Driven Advisory Tools, Sustainable Investments, And Cross-Border Services
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.23 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.91 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Morgan Stanley Bank of America Corporation UBS Group AG Wells Fargo & Company JPMorgan Chase & Co. Citigroup Inc. HSBC Holdings plc The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. BNP Paribas Kotak Wealth Management IIFL Wealth Management Axis Bank Wealth Management Edelweiss Wealth Management Avendus AUM Capital KW Wealth Advisors Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management Brewin Dolphin Kingswood Group St James's Place Wealth Management Quilter Northern Trust BNY Mellon Wealth Management RBC Wealth Management Fidelity Charles Schwab Vanguard Sanlam Private Wealth Nedbank Wealth Investec Wealth Management
