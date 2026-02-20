Dosenbach-Ochsner Installs 100+ Exotec Skypod Robots At Swiss Warehouse

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Swiss sportswear and equipment company Dosenbach-Ochsner, part of the Deichmann Group, has installed the Exotec Skypod system at its Luterbach site (Canton of Solothurn, Switzerland) – a scalable robotic solution designed for intralogistics and warehouse automation.

Since the system has gone live, more than 100 Skypod robots have been operational, supplying picking and packing stations from approximately 174,000 storage locations.

The flexibility of the Skypod system was the deciding factor for Dosenbach-Ochsner, with Exotec's technology able to handle activity peaks with ease, making it the ideal solution for the Luterbach warehouse.

The Luterbach warehouse solution is the product of a clear ambition: to modernise Dosenbach-Ochsner's logistics operations in response to the growing demands of a rapidly evolving market.

The company retails its footwear under the Dosenbach, Ochsner Shoes and Ochsner Sport brands across nearly 380 stores throughout Switzerland, whilst actively expanding its online sales. This development presents new challenges for a traditionally structured intralogistics operation.

Now its implementation is complete, the system is already exceeding Dosenbach-Ochsner's initial expectations, with the installation supported by management consultancy firm Miebach Consulting Switzerland.

Gregor Oberfranz, head of logistics at Dosenbach-Ochsner, says:“E-commerce places very different demands on logistics compared to traditional brick-and-mortar retail. This is particularly evident when sudden spikes in demand need to be absorbed and processed at pace. With Exotec, we are fully able to meet that challenge.”

Andreas Stöckl, EVP central Europe sales at Exotec, says:“We are proud to support Dosenbach-Ochsner with our Skypod system. The speed at which its efficiency became apparent following go-live is a source of additional pride for our teams.”