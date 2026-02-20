Katara International Ramadan Open Classic Chess Championship Kicks Off Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Katara International Ramadan Open Classic Chess Championship will kick off today, Friday, organised by Qatar Chess Federation, and will run until March 1, featuring 86 players from various age categories.

The first round of the classical chess competition, consisting of nine rounds under the Swiss system (45 minutes + 30 seconds increment per move), will be held tomorrow, with several players listed on FIDE rankings participating.

The total prize fund for the championship is QR25,000, with QR5,000 awarded to the first-place winner. Additional prizes will be given to the top ten finishers, as well as special awards for the best Qatari players across several age categories, in addition to awards for players from Qatar Chess Federation Training Center. President of the Qatar Chess Federation, Mohammed Al Mudhahka, said the championship is one of the key tournaments in the federation's annual agenda.