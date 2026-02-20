Ministry Of Municipality Launches Four New Electronic Services For Fisheries Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Municipality has announced the launch of four new electronic services for fisheries sector, as part of the Ministry's ongoing Digital Transformation Project aimed at enhancing efficiency and improving public service delivery.

The newly introduced services include: Marine Vessel Registration Cancellation Service; Marine Vessel Registration Amendment Request Service; Marine Vessel Ownership Transfer to Heirs Service; and Marine Vessel Ownership Modification Service, which covers the addition or removal of a partner and changes in ownership status.

The Ministry stated that the launch of these services reflects its commitment to simplifying procedures for fishermen and boat owners, while ensuring streamlined and standardized processes for registering, amending, and transferring marine vessel ownership.

Beneficiaries can access the services through the Ministry's official website () by logging in via the National Authentication System. Applicants are required to select the desired service from the E-services page, enter the necessary information, attach relevant documents where applicable, agree to the terms and conditions, and submit the application electronically. Users can also track the status of their applications through their personal accounts.

The Ministry emphasized that the new electronic services will enable users to complete transactions easily from anywhere and at any time, reducing the need for in-person visits and paper-based documentation. The system is electronically integrated with relevant government entities to enhance data accuracy, quality, and verification processes, while supporting automated digital procedures.

This initiative underscores the Ministry's broader efforts to advance digital governance, improve operational efficiency, and deliver seamless services that meet the needs of the fisheries sector in line with Qatar's national digital transformation goals.