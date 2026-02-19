CNH In Top 1% Of S&P Global's 2026 Sustainability Yearbook

CNH has ranked in the top 1% of companies featured in S&P Global's 2026 Sustainability Yearbook. This distinction reflects the Company's relative performance in the S&P Global 2025 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and is based on its score of 83/100. The 2025 CSA evaluated submissions from over 9,200 organizations from 62 industries. The 2026 Yearbook included 848 companies, 70 of which are ranked in the top 1%.

This recognition builds on CNH's recent inclusion in S&P Global's Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices (DJSI World and DJSI North America), where it received a joint first place ranking in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment Industry category.

“Our inclusion and ascent to the top 1% in S&P Global's sustainability benchmark is powerful recognition that our strategy is delivering real‐world impact where it matters most – in the fields, on job sites, and in our communities. For agriculture in particular, sustainability quite literally starts in the soil, where our machines and precision technologies help farmers build healthier soils, protect biodiversity, and use fewer inputs while growing more to feed a growing population,” said Chun Woytera, Chief Sustainability Officer at CNH.

Alongside this most recent achievement, CNH was recognized with an A Climate score and an A- Water score from CDP – a global non-profit that runs the world's only independent environmental disclosure system.