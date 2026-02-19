Chapa's Moving Service Announces Relocation Of San Antonio Operations To Spring, TX

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A branded Chapa's Moving Service moving truck parked near a commercial building, showcasing trusted residential and commercial relocation services across Texas. Chapa's Moving Service truck highlighting professional local and long-distance moving solutions serving McAllen, San Antonio, and surrounding communities."

Spring, TX - Chapa's Moving Service has officially relocated its San Antonio operations to Spring, Texas, strengthening its presence in the Greater Houston region. The company's new address is 24540 I-45, Unit C012, Spring, TX 77375.

The move reflects the company's continued growth across Texas and its commitment to serving expanding metropolitan areas with dependable residential and commercial moving services.

Expanding Operations to the Greater Houston Area

Previously operating from San Antonio, Chapa's Moving Service has transitioned its local operations to Spring, TX - a fast-growing community within the Houston metropolitan area.

Spring's strategic location along Interstate 45 allows the company to efficiently serve Houston, The Woodlands, Conroe, and surrounding communities. Clients in these areas will now have improved access to the company's full-service moving solutions, including local, long-distance, commercial, and specialty moving services.

Supporting Residential and Commercial Moves Across Texas

From its new Spring headquarters, Chapa's Moving Service continues to support:



Local residential moves

Long-distance relocations

Office and corporate moves

Storage services

Packing and labor-only assistance Specialty moving services

The relocation enhances operational efficiency while allowing the company to serve a broader portion of Southeast Texas.

Continued School and Institutional Moving Services

As part of its service offerings, the company continues to provide specialized school and educational institution relocations. Its dedicated team handles classroom moves, department relocations, dorm transitions, laboratory equipment transport, and FF&E (furniture, fixtures, and equipment) services.

Clients searching for experienced San Antonio school movers can learn more about these services here: san-antonio/moving-services/school-movers/

While the physical location has transitioned to Spring, the company remains committed to assisting educational institutions and commercial clients throughout Texas.

Commitment to Service Excellence

Founded in 1968 and independently owned, Chapa's Moving Service has helped thousands of individuals, families, and organizations relocate throughout Texas. The company is licensed and insured and maintains compliance with Texas Department of Motor Vehicles regulations (TxDMV No. 006456196C; USDOT No. 2161288).

Operations will now be based at:

Chapa's Moving Service24540 I-45, Unit C012Spring, TX 77375

Phone numbers for both Rio Grande Valley and Greater Houston service areas remain active.

About Chapa's Moving Service

Chapa's Moving Service is an independently owned Texas moving company headquartered in McAllen, Texas, with expanded operations in Spring, TX. Since 1968, the company has provided full-service residential, commercial, and specialty moving solutions throughout Texas, including packing, storage, and institutional relocation services.