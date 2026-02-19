Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Renews $175 Million Revolving Credit Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the“Company”) (NYSE: KYN) today announced the renewal of its unsecured revolving credit facility (the“Credit Facility”). The renewed Credit Facility maintains the Company's existing $175 million commitment and extends the maturity to February 18, 2027, replacing the prior facility that was scheduled to mature on February 19, 2026.

Borrowings under the renewed Credit Facility bear interest at SOFR plus a spread ranging from 1.30% to 2.15%, based on the Company's asset coverage ratios. Based on current asset coverage levels, borrowings bear interest at SOFR plus 1.30%. The Company also pays a commitment fee of 0.20% per annum on any unused portion of the Credit Facility. As of February 19, 2026, the Company had $58 million outstanding under the Credit Facility.

A copy of the credit agreement is available on the Company's website

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Company's investment objective is to provide a high after-tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to stockholders. KYN intends to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Company's most recent annual report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale is not permitted. Nothing contained in this press release is intended to recommend any investment policy or investment strategy or consider any investor's specific objectives or circumstances. Before investing, please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions, or beliefs about future events. These and other statements not relating strictly to historical or current facts constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties. These risks include but are not limited to changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; energy industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, available at or . Actual events could differ materially from these statements or our present expectations or projections. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Kayne Anderson undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Company's investment objectives will be attained.

Contact investor relations at 877-657-3863