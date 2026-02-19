Inseego Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
| INSEEGO CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Mobile solutions
|$
|20,429
|$
|25,499
|$
|67,928
|$
|98,930
|Fixed wireless access solutions
|15,687
|10,427
|49,751
|47,649
|Product revenues
|36,116
|35,926
|117,679
|146,579
|Software services and other
|12,283
|12,161
|48,509
|44,665
|Total revenues
|48,399
|48,087
|166,188
|191,244
|Cost of revenues:
|Product
|26,509
|28,578
|89,523
|115,390
|Software services and other
|1,476
|1,565
|5,669
|7,057
|Total cost of revenues
|27,985
|30,143
|95,192
|122,447
|Gross profit
|20,414
|17,944
|70,996
|68,797
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Research and development
|5,568
|5,564
|19,801
|20,596
|Sales and marketing
|5,315
|3,775
|17,398
|15,951
|General and administrative
|5,879
|4,545
|20,761
|17,240
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,347
|2,270
|8,336
|12,368
|Impairment of capitalized software
|-
|-
|384
|927
|Total operating costs and expenses
|19,109
|16,154
|66,680
|67,082
|Operating income
|1,305
|1,790
|4,316
|1,715
|Other income (expense):
|Loss on debt restructurings, net
|-
|(16,541
|)
|-
|(2,851
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility
|-
|-
|-
|(788
|)
|Interest expense
|(927
|)
|(1,220
|)
|(3,771
|)
|(10,906
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|126
|14
|737
|(850
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|504
|(15,957
|)
|1,282
|(13,680
|)
|Income tax provision
|35
|518
|44
|689
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|469
|(16,475
|)
|1,238
|(14,369
|)
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|15,909
|(400
|)
|18,941
|Net income
|469
|(566
|)
|838
|4,572
|Preferred stock dividends
|(924
|)
|(844
|)
|(3,574
|)
|(3,269
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(455
|)
|$
|(1,410
|)
|$
|(2,736
|)
|$
|1,303
|Per share data:
|Net earnings (loss) per share:
|Basic and diluted:
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(1.23
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(1.41
|)
|Discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|1.13
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|1.51
|Basic earnings (loss) per share (*)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|0.10
|Weighted-average shares used in computation of net earnings (loss) per share:
|Basic and diluted (*)
|15,181,439
|14,032,056
|15,129,030
|12,535,756
|Diluted
(*) Adjusted retroactively for reverse stock split that occurred on January 24, 2024, see Note 1. Rounding may affect summation.
| INSEEGO CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|24,886
|$
|39,596
|Accounts receivable, net
|25,086
|13,803
|Inventories
|7,726
|13,575
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|6,389
|5,926
|Total current assets
|64,087
|72,900
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|1,087
|1,102
|Intangible assets, net
|20,676
|18,747
|Goodwill
|3,949
|3,949
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|3,451
|2,855
|Other assets
|557
|446
|Total assets
|$
|93,807
|$
|99,999
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|23,583
|$
|18,433
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|24,856
|30,133
|2025 Convertible Notes, net
|-
|14,905
|Total current liabilities
|48,439
|63,471
|Long-term liabilities:
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,910
|2,627
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|186
|174
|2029 Senior Secured Notes, net
|41,611
|41,830
|Other long-term liabilities
|4,705
|4,755
|Total liabilities
|97,851
|112,857
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' deficit:
| Preferred stock (aggregate liquidation preference of $41,966 as of December 31,
2025)
|-
|-
|Common stock
|15
|15
|Additional paid-in capital
|903,899
|892,534
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|403
|218
|Accumulated deficit
|(908,361
|)
|(905,625
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(4,044
|)
|(12,858
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|93,807
|$
|99,999
| INSEEGO CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|838
|$
|4,572
|Adjustments to reconcile Net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities
|(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|400
|(18,941
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,447
|12,529
|Provision for expected credit losses
|337
|216
|Impairment of capitalized software
|384
|927
|Gain on early lease termination
|(443
|)
|-
|Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
|(1,599
|)
|(54
|)
|Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets
|-
|138
|Share-based compensation expense
|7,441
|3,824
|Amortization (accretion) of debt discount/premium and debt issuance costs, net
|(175
|)
|4,399
|Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility
|-
|788
|Loss on debt restructuring, net
|-
|2,851
|Deferred income taxes
|12
|62
|Non-cash operating lease expense
|986
|1,035
|Other
|35
|-
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of divestiture:
|Accounts receivable
|(11,620
|)
|4,670
|Inventories
|7,448
|6,923
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(1,284
|)
|(71
|)
|Accounts payable
|3,677
|(6,947
|)
|Accrued expenses other liabilities
|(5,605
|)
|10,966
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,176
|)
|(1,230
|)
|Operating cash flows from continuing operations
|8,103
|26,657
|Operating cash flows from discontinued operations
|(908
|)
|6,862
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|7,195
|33,519
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(661
|)
|(100
|)
|Additions to capitalized software development costs and purchases of intangible assets
|(8,616
|)
|(4,961
|)
|Investing cash flows from continuing operations
|(9,277
|)
|(5,061
|)
|Investing cash flows from discontinued operations
|710
|48,092
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(8,567
|)
|43,031
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from the exercise of warrants to purchase common stock
|976
|-
|Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP
|542
|20
|Repayments of 2025 Convertible Notes
|(14,949
|)
|(33,769
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of short-term loan and warrants, net of issuance costs
|-
|19,350
|Repayments on short-term loan
|-
|(19,500
|)
|Net repayments on asset-backed revolving credit facility
|-
|(4,882
|)
|Financing cash flows from continuing operations
|(13,431
|)
|(38,781
|)
|Financing cash flows from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(13,431
|)
|(38,781
|)
|Effect of exchange rates on cash
|93
|(582
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(14,710
|)
|37,187
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|39,596
|2,409
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|24,886
|$
|39,596
| INSEEGO CORP.
Supplemental Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|GAAP Income (Loss) from continuing operations
|$
|469
|$
|1,432
|$
|507
|$
|(1,170
|)
|$
|(16,475
|)
|$
|7,543
|$
|79
|$
|(5,516
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|2,335
|1,850
|1,654
|1,601
|1,109
|1,193
|834
|687
|Impairment of capitalized software
|-
|-
|-
|384
|-
|507
|-
|420
|Gain on early lease termination
|-
|(443
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|139
|-
|-
|Purchased intangible amortization
|-
|-
|-
|316
|330
|330
|330
|330
|Debt restructuring costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|201
|669
|452
|-
|Divestiture related costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|788
|-
|Gain/(loss) on debt restructurings, net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16,541
|(12,366
|)
|(1,324
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|2,804
|2,839
|2,161
|1,131
|1,706
|(1,985
|)
|1,159
|(4,079
|)
|Depreciation and amortization1
|2,368
|2,189
|1,792
|1,782
|1,978
|2,863
|3,361
|3,007
|Interest expense
|927
|885
|933
|1,026
|1,220
|5,731
|1,776
|2,179
|Other (income) expense, net
|(126
|)
|(126
|)
|(182
|)
|(303
|)
|(14
|)
|72
|417
|375
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|35
|(36
|)
|22
|23
|518
|36
|118
|17
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|6,008
|$
|5,751
|$
|4,726
|$
|3,659
|$
|5,408
|$
|6,717
|$
|6,831
|$
|1,499
1 Excluding purchased intangible amortization
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE:
|GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share2
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(1.23
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.53
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|0.15
|0.12
|0.11
|0.10
|0.07
|0.10
|0.07
|0.06
| Impairment of capitalized
software
|-
|-
|-
|0.03
|-
|0.04
|-
|0.04
| Gain on early lease
termination
|-
|(0.03
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
| Impairment of operating lease
right-of-use assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.01
|-
|-
| Purchased intangibles
amortization
|-
|-
|-
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
| Debt restructuring
costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.01
|0.05
|0.04
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.07
|-
|Gain/(loss) on debt restructurings, net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1.12
|(1.00
|)
|(0.11
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share2,3
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.06
|$
|(0.95
|)
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.41
|)
|Shares used in computing GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share
|15,181,439
|15,522,042
|15,023,832
|15,002,003
|14,032,056
|13,218,293
|11,894,746
|11,879,719
|Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share
|15,671,835
|15,522,042
|15,147,769
|15,328,069
|14,792,934
|12,336,503
|11,996,070
|11,879,719
2 Includes the impact of preferred stock dividends
3 The per share reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP may not aggregate due to both calculations utilizing a different share basis. The loss per diluted share calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes potentially dilutive shares included in the net income per diluted share calculation.
See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.
