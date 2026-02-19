403
Saudi Crown Prince, US Senator Mull Regional, Global Happenings
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman met with visiting US Senator Lindsey Graham on Saudi-US friendly relations and the latest regional and international developments on Thursday evening.
During the meeting, they also tackled a number of matters and affairs that concern both sides, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Several senior Saudi officials and the US senator's accompanying delegation were present at the meeting. (end)
