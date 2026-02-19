Macron Visits Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Officials Deny Road Block Rumours

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday visited the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in the national capital, where he received Guru Sahib's blessings, with government officials clarifying the rumours of blocked roads as false propaganda.

DSGMC Clarifies Visit Details, Debunks Rumours

According to Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Sardar Harmeet Singh Kalka and General Secretary Sardar Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, Macron bowed down with utmost reverence and respect and received blessings while the Kirtani Jatha were performing soulful kirtan of the Guru's divine words.

Furthermore, they clarified the rumours about roads being closed due to the visit, stating that some people are deliberately spreading false propaganda and that they have also spoken with senior police officials and want to clarify that whenever a VIP visits, no road is blocked in any way.

While thanking the Sangat for their cooperation, he once again assured that the Committee is always ready for every kind of cooperation, and any kind of laxity in this matter will not be tolerated.

India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership

Earlier today, French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said the two countries now share a Special Global Strategic Partnership, which is unique and will expand further.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital, Macron said India and France have built very strong relations over the past few years, which his visit has helped to consolidate, particularly in the area of defence.

"This is my fourth bilateral visit as president; the Prime Minister has also visited several times, we have seen each other more than twenty times, and in recent years we have consolidated a very strong relationship. This fuels an extremely dense agenda centered around a shared vision of the Indo-Pacific, as well as a desire to avoid any form of hegemony or vassalization in the region, and to avoid being in a position that is in any way conflictual," he said, according to a video on the official account of the French Presidency and the Élysee Palace posted on X.

