IRCTC Makes Aadhaar Verification Mandatory For Advance And Tatkal Bookings -What Has Changed For Passengers

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has made Aadhaar verification compulsory for users booking train tickets online. Under the revised rules, passengers will be required to complete Aadhar authentication to confirm their identity before proceeding with reservations on the platform.

IRCTC said on Thursday that Aadhaar-based bookings are aimed at benefiting genuine passengers, making it easier for them to book Tatkal and Advance Reservation Period (ARP) tickets, the Indian Express reported.

“To prevent misuse of the online booking system and curb potential fraudulent bookings in Tatkal ticket booking, the following measures have been implemented," IRCTC said in a statement.

Who can book online tickets now?

The IRCTC clarified that only Aadhaar-verified users will be permitted to book tickets on the date of opening of the Advance Reservation Period. This means that passengers who have not authenticated their accounts with Aadhar will not be able to secure tickets on the first day reservations become available.

The corporation further stated that Aadhaar verification will also be mandatory to book Tatkal tickets, thereby tightening access to the high-demand quota and aiming to curb misuse of the system.

| HAL, IRCTC, Coal India, others to trade ex-dividend next week: List

It further said that the introduction of Aadhaar-based verification has effectively prevented the creation and operation of unauthorized user accounts acting as a safeguard against misuse.“...thereby ensuring fair allocation of Tatkal and tickets on the day of opening of Advance Reservation Period (ARP), significantly improving ticket availability for genuine passengers by enhancing transparency and reducing unfair booking practices,” it said.

The Aadhaar-based One-Time Password (OTP) verification for online Tatkal ticket booking had been introduced in a phased manner, which was initially operational in 322 trains as on 4 December 2025. After the move, confirmed tatkal ticket availability time increased in about 65% of those trains, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways, informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question on 10 December 2025.