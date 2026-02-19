Trump Gives '10 Days' To Iran To Make Deal, Says 'Otherwise Bad Things Happen'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Just as a massive military armada builds up its presence in the Middle East near Tehran, United States President Donald Trump has given a warning to Iran that a deal on its nuclear program should be made in next 10 days or“bad things” will happen – suggesting that the United States might take action against the country if no deal is reached.

While Donald Trump has said that the US-Iran negotiations are going well, he insisted that Tehran has to reach a“meaningful” agreement. It has also fueled fears of a wider war.

"Otherwise bad things happen," Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to attack Iran, told the first meeting of his Board of Peace in Washington on Thursday, February 19. Catch LIVE Updates on Iran-US tensions here

Trump spoke of the US airstrikes carried out in June 2025, saying Iran's nuclear potential had been "decimated," adding“we may have to take it a step further or we may not.” Without elaborating further, Donald Trump said,“You'll be finding out over the next probably 10 days.”

The United States has threatened to bomb Iran even as the two sides are engaged in talks.

Iranian and US negotiators met on Tuesday, February 17, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said they had agreed on "guiding principles." White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday, however, that the two sides remained apart on some issues.

After the talks, Donald Trump said that“good talks are being had. They can't have a nuclear weapon, it's very simple. You can't have peace in the Middle East if they have a nuclear weapon.”

Iran has resisted making major concessions on its nuclear program, though insisting it is for peaceful purposes. The U.S. and Israel in the past have accused Tehran of trying to develop a nuclear bomb. Earlier on Thursday, Russia warned against an "unprecedented escalation of tension" around Iran on Thursday and urged restraint amid the U.S. military buildup in the region, which a senior American official said should be complete by mid-March.

According to CNN and CBS, the US military is ready to launch strikes against Iran as early as this weekend, but Trump has not yet made a final decision. Russia and Iran, too, have conducted naval exercises in the Sea of Oman to deter any "unilateral action" in the region.

According to the reports, the United States has deployed as many as 13 warships in the Middle East. That includes one aircraft carrier – the USS Abraham Lincoln – nine destroyers and three littoral combat ships, AFP quoted a US official as saying.

(With inputs from Reuters)