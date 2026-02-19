Nearly 30,000 Vacancies To Be Filled This Year: J&K CM

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday announced that the government will initiate the process of regularising daily rated, ad hoc and other temporary employees in a phased and legally sustainable manner this year, while also filling nearly 30,000 vacant posts.

Replying to the discussion on Demands for Grants in the Legislative Assembly, Omar said the issue of daily wagers had persisted for decades and was raised by members across party lines.

“These employees have been struggling for 20, 30 and even 40 years. No government has been able to fully resolve the issue,” he said.

The Chief Minister informed the House that a committee under the supervision of the Chief Secretary has been constituted to examine the matter and ensure that any policy framed does not face legal hurdles or financial constraints.

“Once the committee submits its report and the groundwork is completed in a transparent manner, we will place everything before the people. Regularisation cannot be done overnight,” he said, adding that the government would avoid any decision that could be struck down in court.

He reiterated that nearly 30,000 vacant posts would be filled this year without creating new positions and assured that recruitment would be conducted in a transparent and time bound manner through the Selection Board and the Public Service Commission.

“And once again, I repeat what I said in my budget speech. We have stated that this year we will work to fill around 30000 posts. There is no need to create new posts,” the CM said, adding that although they may have created only 600–700 posts, they have filled 6000–6500 posts.

The CM said the vacancies would be filled in a transparent and time‐bound manner.

“These are vacant posts, and we will work to fill them,” he said, reiterating that there is no need for creating new positions.

Defending employment through outsourcing, the CM said that many youth are earning a dignified livelihood through it.

“We are not counting outsourcing within our one‐lakh job target. I am not saying that you should include 20000 outsourced jobs in the one lakh figure. Consider it a bonus, because we do not treat outsourcing as a job,” he said.

The CM said his government would begin the regularisation process for daily‐wagers this year in a phased manner.

“We will work out a timetable and start the process this year,” he said.

He added that the committee set up by the government to address the issue of daily‐wagers could not complete its work within a year.

“I told the House (last year) that we would set up a committee under the Chief Secretary. We gave them six months, but they could not complete their work in that time. They asked for more time, and we agreed,” he said.

He said the reality is that no government has been able to resolve their issues.

He added that the PDP‐BJP government did nothing for daily‐wagers during its three‐and‐a‐half‐year tenure.

“They did almost nothing. Had they done something substantial, the problem would not have become so enormous,” he said.

The CM also said that all tourist destinations closed after the Baisaran Pahalgam terror incident would be reopened by May this year.

“Many of our destinations have already been reopened. I know some are still closed. I cannot say much here, but I can assure you that these matters have been discussed with the central government. You can assume that by May, all these destinations will be reopened,” he said.

The CM said they have no plans to privatise power distribution companies, known as DISCOMs.

“I want to assure the House that we have no intention to privatise power distribution companies. We need to improve their accounting and budgeting and provide more grant‐in‐aid to strengthen their financial health,” the CM said.

He said J&K has an 18,000 MW power potential, of which only 3000–3500 MW has been developed.

“Our intention is that in the next 2–3 years, we will add another 3000–3500 MW,” he said, with a long‐term goal of developing the remaining 11000 MW over the next 10–15 years.

On tourism, Omar said the government plans to introduce nine new tourist destinations in consultation with the Centre under a centrally funded scheme. The names of the destinations will be announced gradually.

He also indicated that all tourist sites closed following the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack are likely to reopen by May.

“Discussions have taken place with the Central government. They have certain constraints, but you can assume that by May, all these destinations will reopen,” he said.

Approximately 50 tourist spots were closed after the attack, which left 26 persons dead, mostly tourists. Around 25 of these destinations have already been reopened.

The Chief Minister said the government worked step by step to revive tourism in difficult circumstances and engaged extensively with stakeholders to rebuild confidence. He highlighted that hotels in winter destinations such as Gulmarg and Sonamarg are operating at full capacity, while Srinagar is witnessing significant tourist footfall.

Omar stressed the need to improve infrastructure at popular destinations like Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg, particularly basic facilities such as toilets and public conveniences.

He said the government is also working to expand tourism into remote areas, especially in Jammu, noting that over one crore pilgrims visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine annually. Retaining even a fraction of these visitors for a longer stay could transform the region's economy, he added.

The Chief Minister also referred to projects such as the Jammu Riverfront and Jammu Lake, saying efforts are underway to expand and complete these initiatives to strengthen the tourism network across the Union Territory.