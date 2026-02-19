Stefanchuk Meets Sinirlioglu: We Count On Strong OSCE Decisions Ahead Of Feb 24

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Stefanchuk shared details of the meeting via Facebook.

Stefanchuk reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to OSCE principles and to a peaceful settlement based on international law.

"The Ukrainian team, led by President Volodymyr Zelensky, is doing everything possible to achieve a diplomatic end to the war, while Russia seeks to drag out the process, masking its aggression with lengthy talks," Stefanchuk said.

The parties discussed addressing the consequences of the war, including reconstruction, demining, rehabilitation of citizens, and the return of abducted Ukrainian children.

"We expect strong decisions from the OSCE ahead of February 24," Stefanchuk said.

Sinirlioglu shared his impressions from a recent visit to Kyiv, noting that he witnessed firsthand the difficult conditions in which the country is living during the war, and reaffirmed support for a just peace on terms defined by the Ukrainian people.

The meeting also addressed efforts to secure the release of three Ukrainian staff members of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission who are being unlawfully detained by Russian forces.

Stefanchuk also briefed Sinirlioglu on the outcomes of his recent visit to Washington.

Photo credit: Ruslan Stefanchuk / Facebook