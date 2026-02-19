Zelensky On Peace Talks: Further Steps Will Be Determined At Friday Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He announced this in his nightly video address, Ukrinform reports.

"Today all members of our negotiating group will already be in Ukraine, and for tomorrow I have scheduled a special meeting with them regarding our next steps and decisions. There will be a report here in Kyiv on those aspects of the negotiations that should not be discussed over the phone. We will also define the further framework of talks with our partners – the American side, the Europeans – and with the Russian side," he said.

According to Zelensky, it is important that Europeans were present at the recent negotiations in Switzerland, as Europe's positions must also be taken into account.

Zelensky hopes next stage of peace talks will take place in February

Zelensky thanked members of the Ukrainian delegation for strictly adhering to their directives during the talks.

Following negotiations in Geneva, Zelensky stated that there had been progress on military issues, namely monitoring a ceasefire, while on political matters – territories, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and other sensitive issues – the positions of the parties remain different.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine