President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian PM Shake Hands In Front Of 'PEACE' Word Hikmet Hajiyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The President Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia shake hands against the backdrop of the word PEACE written in large capital letters, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

He noted that this fact, which may seem like a coincidence, holds deep symbolic meaning.

"Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, participates in the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace as a founding member state. President Donald Trump, as the Founding Chairman of the Board of Peace, once again underscored the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace agenda," he added.

On January 16 this year, President Trump announced his decision to establish an international organization called the Board of Peace and invited the Republic of Azerbaijan to become a founding member of the organization.

Azerbaijan accepted this invitation and informed the U.S. side of its intention to become a founding member of the Board of Peace.

On January 22, a ceremony was held in Davos to sign the Board of Peace Charter.

President Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government who participated in the event signed the Board of Peace.