“Queen Code: The Book” Receives Literary Titan Book Award, Celebrating A Bold Framework For Women's Sovereignty And Leadership

Queen Code: The Book by Laura Muirhead has been honored with the Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing the book's empowering blend of memoir and mindset guidance and its distinctive“Queendom” approach to personal leadership.

In Queen Code: The Book, readers are invited to unlock the Queen within through a transformative framework designed for women ready to reclaim sovereignty, rewrite their story, and step fully into their power. Through timeless archetypes, from the Sovereign and the Warrior Queen to the Oracle and the Weaver, the book offers wisdom, courage, and clarity for navigating fear, boundaries, legacy, and abundance. With each chapter, readers discover practical ways to transform inherited patterns, embrace resilience, and build a life aligned with their highest vision. Queen Code: The Book positions The Queen Code as more than philosophy. It is a living framework for authentic leadership, unshakable self-worth, and unapologetic freedom.

In their review, Literary Titan praised Queen Code: The Book as“part memoir, part mindset guide,” highlighting its use of archetypes such as the Sovereign, Warrior Queen, Phoenix, Oracle, and Rebel Queen to explore personal responsibility, resilience, intuition, money, and legacy. The review also applauded Muirhead's practical and memorable tools, including her“question, investigate, heal, and grow” framework and the idea of establishing“personal policies” to move beyond old family narratives and into self-trust and clarity.

“This award is a meaningful recognition of the heart, truth, and lived experience inside Queen Code,” said Laura Muirhead.“My intention is that every reader feels supported to step out of inherited patterns, remember her worth, and lead her life with clarity, courage, and freedom.”

By receiving the Literary Titan Book Award, Queen Code: The Book joins a growing list of acclaimed works that inspire readers through originality, impact, and excellence in storytelling.

Queen Code: The Book is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Readers, book clubs, and personal growth communities are invited to purchase a copy, leave a review, and share the book with the women in their lives who are ready to reclaim their sovereignty.

About the Author

Laura Muirhead is a #1 bestselling author, global speaker, and the Owner & CFO of her family's multi-million-dollar business. She is the creator of Queen Code Mastery and the Queen Code Oracle Card Deck, blending corporate strategy with spiritual insight to help multi-passionate women align their ambitions with clarity, ease, and profitability. Laura is also the author of "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to My Life," a memoir of resilience and reinvention, and the children's book "Once Upon A Tile: Suzi's Shower & Her Superpower." She hosts the podcast "A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To My Life®," where she shares stories of transformation with humor and heart. A recipient of the Women Changing the World Award in Literature and a Stevie® Women in Business Award winner for Female Thought Leader of the Year, Laura is committed to helping others live authentically and navigate life's twists with courage, self-trust, and purpose.