5G NTN Market Leading Companies, Opportunities, Recent Trends, Future Scope And Drivers To 2029

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Qualcomm Technologies Inc (US), SoftBank Group Corporation (Japan), Thales Group (France), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Keysight Technologies, Inc (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), SES S.A. (Luxembourg), EchoStar Corporation (US), SpaceX (US), AST SpaceMobile (US)."5G NTN Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), End-Use Industry (Maritime, Aerospace & Defense, Government, Mining), Application (EMBB, URLLC, MMTC), Location (Urban, Rural, Remote, Isolated), Platform and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

The size of the global 5G NTN market is expected to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.7% from USD 7.2 billion in 2024 to USD 31.7 billion by 2029. One major factor propelling the 5G NTN market is the digital divide. Due to difficult terrain and scarce populations, traditional cell towers have difficulty reaching isolated and rural places, which results in limited or nonexistent internet connection in these areas. 5G NTN gets around these restrictions, especially when using satellite technology. This opens doors for social inclusion, healthcare, education, and economic growth by allowing these neglected areas to finally take part in the digital revolution. As governments and business enterprises work to connect the disconnected, this bridge across the digital divide drives the 5G NTN market.

Download PDF Brochure@

The 5G NTN market is taking flight due to its ability to revolutionize global connectivity. Unlike traditional networks with limited reach, 5G NTN offers seamless, high-speed connections across borders. This translates to smooth communication for travelers, eliminates roaming worries, and empowers businesses to collaborate globally. This enhanced global connectivity fosters global trade, boosts tourism, and facilitates collaboration amongst multinational corporations, driving significant growth in the 5G NTN market.

“Based on application, the eMBB segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.”

The eMBB segment within the 5G NTN market is characterized by its ability to deliver significantly higher data rates and capacity than previous generations. This advancement enables seamless ultra-high-definition video streaming, immersive virtual reality experiences, and large file transfers in remote or underserved areas where terrestrial networks struggle to provide adequate coverage. By leveraging Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) such as satellites and High Altitude Platforms (HAPs), eMBB solutions overcome geographical barriers and ensure consistent high-speed internet access across wide areas. This capability is crucial for industries requiring robust connectivity, including media and entertainment, where reliable and high-bandwidth data transmission supports content distribution and live broadcasting without interruptions.

“By location, the isolated segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.”

In isolated environments such as remote islands or harsh terrains, 5G NTN solutions play a pivotal role in overcoming connectivity challenges unique to these locations. Satellite constellations provide reliable communication links for emergency response, disaster recovery, and environmental monitoring. They enable real-time data transmission for scientific research expeditions, facilitating remote exploration and resource management. Moreover, High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) offer flexible and scalable connectivity options that adapt to the specific needs of isolated communities, supporting sustainable development initiatives and enhancing communication resilience in areas prone to natural disasters or infrastructure limitations..

“Asia Pacific is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.”

The 5G NTN market in Asia-Pacific is expanding quickly due to important technology advancements and calculated strategies. China's launch of a new series of high-orbit internet satellites in September 2023, including Chinasat 16, 19, and 26, underscores its commitment to expanding internet coverage across China and neighboring regions, aligning with the Belt and Road Initiative's infrastructure goals across Asia, Africa, and Europe. Simultaneously, Ji's deployment of over 115,000 5G sites in 2024 and Airtel's ambitious plan to introduce 5G services in 300 cities in India highlights the region's robust adoption of 5G NTN solutions. Japan's collaboration between KDDI and SpaceX in September 2023 to introduce satellite-to-cellular services using Starlink satellites further illustrates the region's proactive approach to bridging connectivity gaps, particularly in remote areas. Together, these developments establish Asia-Pacific as the 5G NTN market's fastest-growing region, propelled by creative installations and a resolute commitment to improving connection infrastructure.

Request Sample Pages@

Unique Features in the 5G NTN Market

5G NTN extends connectivity where terrestrial networks cannot reach. It uses satellites (LEO, MEO, GEO), high-altitude platforms, and UAVs to deliver service in remote, rural, maritime, and aerial zones. Traditional cell networks stop at infrastructure limits. NTN fills those gaps.

Unlike legacy satellite links that require separate terminals, 5G NTN is built on 3GPP's 5G NR standards. This allows smartphones and IoT devices to connect directly without dual-mode hardware, keeping terminal costs lower and enabling smoother evolution alongside terrestrial 5G.

NTN combines multiple orbital layers (LEO for low latency, MEO for balance, GEO for wide area) and aerial nodes (HAPS/UAVs). This layered design helps optimize latency, coverage, throughput, and resilience across use cases rather than relying on a single platform type.

NTN isn't static. It includes mobility enhancements so devices can switch between satellite beams and terrestrial cells. This allows consistent connectivity for moving platforms like ships, airplanes, and connected vehicles.

Major Highlights of the 5G NTN Market

The 5G NTN market is expanding rapidly. Recent projections show valuations in the low single-digit billions in the early 2020s and forecast reaching tens of billions by the early 2030s depending on the report, with compound annual growth rates (CAGR) often above 25 % through 2030–2035.

Primary demand driver is global connectivity. NTN extends 5G coverage to remote, rural, maritime, and aeronautical areas where ground networks are poor or absent. This directly addresses digital inclusion goals in underserved regions.

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites are central to growth. They offer lower latency and higher throughput than traditional geostationary satellites, making NTN viable for real-time services and broad coverage.

The strongest commercial segments include aerospace & defense, maritime, and IoT applications. Defense communications and secure links are major early adopters, while maritime and industrial IoT are fast-growing.

Inquire Before Buying@

Top Companies in the 5G NTN Market

The major vendors covered in the 5G NTN market are Qualcomm Technologies Inc (US), SoftBank Group Corporation (Japan), Thales Group (France), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Keysight Technologies, Inc (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), SES S.A. (Luxembourg), EchoStar Corporation (US), SpaceX (US), AST SpaceMobile (US), ZTE Corporation (China), GateHouse SatCom (Denmark), OneWeb (UK), Omnispace LLC (US), Nelco (India), Skylo Technologies (US), Globalstar Inc (US), Spirent Communications (UK), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Telefonica S.A. (Spain), Viasat Inc, (US), Telesat (Canada), Kuiper Systems (US), Sateliot (Spain), VIAVI Solutions (US), Radisys (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the 5G NTN market.

EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar is a provider of satellite communications and video delivery solutions. EchoStar Corporation operates in four main segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, and Broadband and Satellite Services. The company provides secure communication services and technologies through its subsidiaries, EchoStar Satellite Services and Hughes Network Systems. The company offers its products and services through satellite, data, and video and broadcast services. EchoStar Satellite Services provides satellite communications infrastructure and solutions to support various industries, such as enterprises, government and defense, and media and broadcast organizations.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design and test solutions, structured around three main business segments: the Communications Solutions Group (CSG), the Aerospace, Defense, and Government (ADG) segment, and the Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG). Offering a wide range of products, such as network application solutions necessary for developing technologies like 5G, 6G, and IoT, RF/microwave equipment, and electrical design and test software, the CSG serves the global commercial communications industry. The ADG section provides solutions for electromagnetic spectrum operations, radars, satellites, and surveillance systems to manufacturers and research institutes in the aerospace and defence industries. EISG offers software and equipment for electrical testing, design verification, and production automation in addition to AI-driven test automation solutions. The company focuses on high-value applications in the automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and semiconductor sectors. With more than 32,000 clients in 100 countries, Keysight Technologies has established many contracts, alliances, and alliances with well-known suppliers, cellular carriers, and system integrators.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. is a leading American multinational corporation headquartered in San Diego, California. The company is a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated and specializes in the development and commercialization of wireless telecommunications products and services. Qualcomm is renowned for its pioneering advancements in 5G technology, mobile processors, and cellular modem technologies. The company's innovations in chipsets and software have become integral to the functioning of modern smartphones, tablets, and other wireless devices, making Qualcomm a crucial player in the global technology landscape.

GateHouse SatCom A/S

GateHouse SatCom A/S, based in Denmark, is a prominent provider of satellite communication software solutions. The company focuses on the development of advanced communication protocols and technologies for satellite and wireless communications. GateHouse SatCom's expertise lies in delivering high-performance and reliable software solutions that enable seamless connectivity in challenging and remote environments. Their products are widely used in various industries, including maritime, aerospace, and defense, where robust and secure communication is essential.