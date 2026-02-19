New Safety Report Reveals Alarming Training Gap Between Private Pilots And Commercial Truck Drivers In The Midwest

CHICAGO, IL – A new safety report released today by The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers highlights a significant disparity in training standards between private pilots and commercial driver's license (CDL) holders across the Midwest. The analysis suggests that the less rigorous training requirements for private pilots are a major contributing factor to the high accident rate in general aviation compared to the commercial trucking industry.

The report compares federal and state-level requirements in ten Midwestern states, including Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. The findings indicate that while CDL drivers must undergo extensive, structured training programs often exceeding 160 hours to operate semi-trucks, private pilots can legally carry passengers with a minimum of just 40 hours of flight time.



Private Pilot: ~40 flight hours minimum total training time.

CDL Driver: ~160+ hours typical training program. New Teen Driver Training: ~ 50+ hours in most Midwestern states.

This comprehensive analysis connects the high number of general aviation accidents to pilot inexperience. While commercial trucking regulations have evolved to demand rigorous classroom instruction and mandatory behind-the-wheel hours, private pilot certification remains accessible with significantly less preparation. The report argues that this gap in training standards leaves many private pilots ill-equipped to handle complex situations in the air, leading to preventable accidents.

“When you look at the numbers, it is clear that we demand more from the drivers next to us on the highway than we do from the pilots flying private planes overhead,” said Andrew Kryder, Esq., founding partner of The Kryder Law Group, LLC.“Our goal with this report is to show that safety outcomes are directly linked to the quality and duration of training. Raising the bar for pilot certification could save lives and prevent devastating accidents for families across the Midwest.”

The full report is available for review, offering detailed state-by-state comparisons and insights into how improved training standards can enhance safety for everyone.

Publication: Safety Report: Private Pilot vs. CDL Training Standards

The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers represents injury victims in Chicago and throughout Illinois and the Midwest. The firm handles a wide variety of personal injury cases including truck crashes and aviation accidents. The team is dedicated to helping clients navigate the legal process and securing the compensation they deserve.

The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers

134 North LaSalle St. Suite 1515 Chicago, Illinois 60602

312-223-1700

...



Press Contact: Andrew Kryder, Esq.

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.