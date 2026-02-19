Switzerland Mulls Discounts On Top-Selling Drugs To Cut Health Costs
Les médicaments les plus vendus au rabais pour baisser les primes
Last year, the federal parliament approved a package of measures designed to reduce healthcare costs, including quantity discounts. On Thursday, the government announced that it had opened the consultation procedure on legal amendments to introduce these measures.
Of the more than 3,000 products on a national list of medicines approved for coverage under basic health insurance, the 80-100 best-selling drugs generate more than a third of the costs of all these medicines combined. This corresponds to CHF3 billion ($3.87 billion), according to the government.More More How drug prices are negotiated in Switzerland and beyond
