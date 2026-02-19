Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland Mulls Discounts On Top-Selling Drugs To Cut Health Costs

2026-02-19 02:08:56
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss parliament is considering limiting the steady rise of healthcare costs by granting discounts on best-selling medicines in the country. The government is now submitting this measure to a consultation process. Select your language
This content was published on February 19, 2026 - 14:17
  • Français fr Les médicaments les plus vendus au rabais pour baisser les primes Original Read more: Les médicaments les plus vendus au rabais pour baisser les p

Last year, the federal parliament approved a package of measures designed to reduce healthcare costs, including quantity discounts. On Thursday, the government announced that it had opened the consultation procedure on legal amendments to introduce these measures.

Of the more than 3,000 products on a national list of medicines approved for coverage under basic health insurance, the 80-100 best-selling drugs generate more than a third of the costs of all these medicines combined. This corresponds to CHF3 billion ($3.87 billion), according to the government.

More More How drug prices are negotiated in Switzerland and beyond

This content was published on Apr 23, 2024 Switzerland's pharmaceutical sector supplies drugs worldwide, but not all countries receive them with the same price tag. Here's why.

Read more: How drug prices are negotiated in Switzerland and b

