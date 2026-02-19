Ainewsbreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Forms Mandela Digital Ventures Joint Venture To Launch Blockchain-Based Financial Inclusion Products

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) announced a strategic joint venture with Mandela Dlamini & Manaway L.L.C. to form Mandela Digital Ventures, focused on developing and launching blockchain-based financial tools and digital assets aimed at expanding financial inclusion for underserved populations worldwide. The initiative will combine Datavault AI's patented Web3 data platforms, AI-driven tokenization capabilities and supercomputing infrastructure with the stewardship of Nelson Mandela's legacy, with a portion of proceeds supporting charitable causes aligned with his values. Governed by a joint steering committee with equal representation from both organizations, the venture plans to introduce its first products in the second quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI(TM) (Nasdaq:DVLT) leads AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions through its collaborative Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division includes WiSA(R), ADIO(R), and Sumerian(R) patented technologies for spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound. The Data Science Division harnesses Web 3.0 and high-performance computing for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization across industries including sports & entertainment, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, and energy. The Information Data Exchange(R) (IDE) enables Digital Twins and secure NIL licensing, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's customizable technology suite offers AI/ML automation, third-party integration, analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more at .

