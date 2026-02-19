Amir Pardons Prisoners On Occasion Of Ramadan

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has issued a pardon for a number of prisoners in a generous royal gesture on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.