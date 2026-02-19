403
Amir Pardons Prisoners On Occasion Of Ramadan
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has issued a pardon for a number of prisoners in a generous royal gesture on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
