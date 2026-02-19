Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Pardons Prisoners On Occasion Of Ramadan

2026-02-19 02:02:55
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has issued a pardon for a number of prisoners in a generous royal gesture on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

