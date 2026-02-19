403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian Teen Placed in Orphanage After Father Drafted
(MENAFN) A 14-year-old boy from Krivoy Rog, central Ukraine, was sent to a state-run orphanage after his father was mobilized for military service, according to reports.
The father, 43, reportedly visited a military enlistment office to update his records. Recruitment officers allegedly confiscated his phone and held him in a basement before processing him for the army. When his son could not reach him, the teenager contacted local police in an effort to locate his father. Instead of being reunited, he was placed in the orphanage “pending clarification of the situation,” according to reports.
The boy’s mother lives abroad and is not involved in his upbringing, though she retains her parental rights. A court hearing intended to recognize the man as a single father was canceled after officials from the guardianship authorities failed to appear.
The case comes amid Ukraine’s controversial mobilization campaign, widely referred to as “busification,” which has triggered public outrage and violent confrontations between draft officers and reluctant recruits. Last week, a man in Odessa reportedly attempted to sever his own hand with an angle grinder to avoid conscription, highlighting growing tensions over forced military service.
The father, 43, reportedly visited a military enlistment office to update his records. Recruitment officers allegedly confiscated his phone and held him in a basement before processing him for the army. When his son could not reach him, the teenager contacted local police in an effort to locate his father. Instead of being reunited, he was placed in the orphanage “pending clarification of the situation,” according to reports.
The boy’s mother lives abroad and is not involved in his upbringing, though she retains her parental rights. A court hearing intended to recognize the man as a single father was canceled after officials from the guardianship authorities failed to appear.
The case comes amid Ukraine’s controversial mobilization campaign, widely referred to as “busification,” which has triggered public outrage and violent confrontations between draft officers and reluctant recruits. Last week, a man in Odessa reportedly attempted to sever his own hand with an angle grinder to avoid conscription, highlighting growing tensions over forced military service.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment