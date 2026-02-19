$30M Revenue Rocket, Super Spiders, And Biotech Patent Blitz Launch Morning Momentum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. equity markets are pointing modestly lower this Thursday morning. The focus remains on earnings season kickoff and any fresh Fed commentary, but today's headlines are dominated by transformative deals and production milestones that are lifting small- and mid-cap names.

Key Movers & Catalysts Driving the Tape

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ: TRNR) is the standout gainer pre-market, surging more than 40% after announcing a definitive agreement to acquire Ergatta, the game-based connected fitness pioneer. The deal boosts TRNR's 2026 pro forma revenue guidance by 50%, to more than $30 million, with Ergatta alone expected to deliver > $10 million in 2026 revenue and ~30% EBITDA margins (largely from 70%+ recurring subscriptions).

The performance-linked structure caps maximum enterprise value at $19.5 million (with 50% tied to 2026 EBITDA of ~$4 million), delivering an attractive multiple of less than 5.0x EBITDA before synergies. TRNR expects the transaction to be immediately accretive, with Ergatta's cash flow exceeding initial cash outlay in 2026.

The acquisition adds Ergatta's high-engagement gaming content (already licensed by iFIT) to TRNR's Wattbike, FORME, and CLMBR brands, while Ergatta's customer acquisition expertise is expected to accelerate U.S. growth across the portfolio. Closing is targeted for Q1 2026.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) is active early, up sharply after confirming activation of its first wave of the 2026 production program. Bio-materials have been moved to incubation, kicking off the March production run as part of the company's multi-ton scale-up initiative for recombinant spider silk. CEO Kim Thompson emphasized disciplined execution toward sustained monthly commercial volumes, reinforcing KBLB's position as the global leader in scalable spider silk manufacturing. This milestone follows recent announcements of major orders and vertical integration (mulberry feedstock access), positioning the company for accelerating commercialization in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

Theriva Biologics (NYSE: TOVX) is trading higher after out-licensing its oral recombinant bovine intestinal alkaline phosphatase asset SYN-020 to Rasayana Therapeutics for multiple GI/metabolic/inflammatory indications. Theriva received a $300,000 upfront payment and is eligible for up to $38 million in development, regulatory, and sales milestones plus tiered single-digit royalties. Rasayana assumes all future development and commercialization costs, allowing Theriva to focus resources on its lead pancreatic cancer program (VCN-01). SYN-020, already well-tolerated in Phase 1, is poised for Phase 2 and targets leaky gut, microbiome health, fat absorption, and inflammation-high-value opportunities in aging and chronic disease.

Adding to the biotech momentum, NorthStrive Biosciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of PMGC Holdings (NASDAQ: ELAB), filed 10 new U.S. patent applications expanding its EL-22 and EL-32 technologies into animal health and agriculture. The filings target muscle growth/yield enhancement in livestock, aquaculture, and poultry, as well as emissions reduction and animal health benefits. These non-feed additive approaches could improve muscle weight return, reduce environmental impact, shorten time to market size in aquaculture, and boost poultry yield; positioning the company at the intersection of sustainable farming and biopharma innovation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.