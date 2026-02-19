Global International Payments Training Course: Master FX, SWIFT, CLS, Global Clearing & Settlement, Liquidity And Risk Management (Mar 25Th - Mar 28Th, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities exist in advancing career skills for experienced banking professionals in international payments, focusing on foreign exchange, global payment systems, liquidity management, and regulatory aspects, aligning with growing global trade and cross-border transaction demands.

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Payments (Mar 25th - Mar 28th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This practical course has been tailored for banking professionals who have some experience in domestic payments and want to expand their knowledge of international payments. You will explore the key principles, concepts, practices and current developments in international payments.

You will have a chance to learn about the principles of foreign exchange and currency, high-value global payments, purpose and role of SWIFT and CLS, global clearing and settlement mechanisms as well as about liquidity management, international trade facilitation, risk management, and legal and regulatory issues.

Who should attend? This course will be of special interest to payment professionals with some experience who wish to expand their knowledge base and advance their careers into the global payments arena.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1



International Payments Primer We introduce participants to the key concepts, principles, and terms relating to international payments. Delegates are provided a fundamental understanding of the field and a foundation for comprehending more advanced or topic-specific subject matter delivered subsequently in the program.

The purpose of a Payment System



Characteristics of International Payments

The Payment Process

The Current International Payments Scene Who Makes International Payments

Cross-Border Retail Payments

Definitions and Overview



Nature of Cross-Border Payments

Demand and Supply Sides

Key Features

Overview of the Cross-Border Retail Payments Market The Demand Side

The Supply Side - Front End

Payment Service Providers



Types of PSPs of Cross-Border Retail Payment Services

End-to-End PSPs

Payment Instruments

Payment Cards for Cross-Border Payments Service Channels and Access Points

Supply Side - Back End

Back-End Arrangements



Correspondent Banking Model

Interlinking Model

Closed-Loop/In-House/Intragroup

Peer-to-Peer Model

Use of the Blockchain Contractual, Legal and Regulatory Framework

Market Preferences

Demand Side - Different Preferences



Demand Side - Expectations Supply Side - Front End - Innovation, Cash preferences, challenges and standards

ISO 20022 and International Interlinking of Payment Infrastructures

Supply Side - Back End Messaging, Settlement, Improvements, Alternatives

Regional Integration Case Studies

Directo a Mexico



EACHA

Arab Regional Payment System SEPA

Interdiction & Enforcement Aspects of International Payments

International Payments & the Law



Local Laws

International Principles and AML Requirements

Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

Examples of Legal Payments Structures - The USA, The UK, European Union

Anti-Money Laundering Suspicious Activities

High-Value Global Payments

TARGET2



CHIPS TARGET T2-Securities

The Purpose & Role of SWIFT

SWIFT's Evolution



Network & Transaction Volumes

Before SWIFT - How payments worked

What SWIFT is used for

The Role of SWIFT in Payments

BICs

Straight Through Processing

FIN Services - How it works

SWIFTNet

SWIFT Message Types

Cross Border ACH (SWIFT through a CUG)

The FIN Message Dissected SWIFT Standards XML: Comparing FIN & XML, SWIFT Global Payments Innovation (gpi)

Global Clearing & Settlement

A Study in complexity

Settlement Under Correspondent Banking

Day 2

Foreign Exchange & Currency Principles

Foreign Exchange (FX) Terms



Nostro & Vostro

How Foreign Exchange Works - A Case Study

Exchange Rates - How rates are set, Supply & Demand, International Monetary Issues, Purchasing Power Parity Foreign Exchange Issues: Gold Standard, National Fiat Money, Bretton Woods, Floating Rates

Alternative International Payment Systems

Hawala - What it is and how it works



A Case Study

Why is Hawala used?

Is Hawala Legal?

Hawala and Money Laundering How the system can be misused

Workers' Remittances

What are Remittances?

Who are the SenderS and the Receivers?

The Purpose, Role & Operation of CLS



This section deals with risks in International payments and the role of CLS in their mitigation. International Payments and Risk

Herstatt Risk



What are all the Foreign Exchange Risks? Settlement Methods and their Effect on Risk

The Mathematics of Foreign Exchange Settlement

How Exposures are Measured



The Foreign Exchange Settlement Process

Projecting FX Settlement Exposures

Duration of FX Settlement Exposures

Size and Duration of Exposures Payment System Operating Hours & Time Zones

Continuous Linked Settlement

How CLS Works



Benefits of CLS

New CLS Services CLS & Correspondent Banking

Liquidity Management

Traditional Tools of Liquidity Management



Managing Liquidity

Managing Liquidity Within a Bank System Multi-Currency Liquidity Management

International Trade Facilitation

The Trade Process



Payments Within the Trade Process

Payments in International Trade

Documentary Credits & Documentary Collections Linking Goods to Documents

Guarantees & Letters of Credit

Guarantees - types, uses and processes



Letters of Credit Standby Letters of Credit

International Trade Financing Methods

Balancing cost and risk

Customer financing solutions - Letters of Credit, Documentary Collection

Risk Management in FX

What is Risk?



The Size of the Problem FX Risks - Some Notes Case Studies

Managing Risks

Enterprise Risk Management



Implementing a Risk Management Policy

Operational Risk

Managing Operational Risk

Risk Analysis

Risk Appetite

Risk Impact Vs. Frequency

Risk Impact Vs. Probability Regulation as a Payment System Risk

Advanced Legal and Regulatory Issues

Achieving an Efficient International Payment Service



UNCITRAL and its Model Law FATF and International Payments

Corporate Perspectives & Challenges in International Payments

What Corporates Want

RosettaNet

Emerging Trends

How International Payments are Changing

What the Future may Hold

Speaker

Richard's professional experience spans over 30 years. He started his career with Wells Fargo Bank, following by Fundtech and then moving to international advisory and consulting for the private and high-tech sectors providing high-level consulting, business analysis, project management and training to a wide range of banking clientele across the globe.

Over his career Richard was involved in International Trade Finance, Cross Border Payments and Settlements, Operational Risk, AML and Corporate Governance amongst others.

He has spent extensive time servicing a diversity of financial institutional clients in many countries including: UK, Ireland, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, Korea, Malawi, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Poland, Sweden, Netherlands, Greece, Norway, Bermuda and across North America.

Clients that Richard has trained & consulted to include: JP Morgan, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Qatar Exchange, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Central Bank of Egypt, Irish Gas, UBS, Central Bank of Ireland, Central Bank of Norway, Merrill Lynch, PGGM, BP, Asian Development Bank, African Development Bank, Instinet, Fundtech, European Central Bank, Brunei Investment Agency, British Steel Pension Fund, Salesforce and Tullet Prebon amongst others.

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900