The 2026 G2 Best Software Awards And The Learning Awards Recognize Skillable's Innovative Virtual IT Labs Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation, has been recognized by two global, industry-leading accolades, the G2 Best Software Awards, in the Best Education Software Product and Best IT Management Software Product categories, and a bronze award in the 2026 Innovation in Learning (Platform) category at the Learning Awards.

Skillable was named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards, the only virtual IT labs provider on both the Best Education Software Products and the Best IT Management Software Products lists. This is the second consecutive time that Skillable has made the Best Education Software Products list and the first time on the Best IT Management Software Products list, where the company achieved the 7th spot in a list of 50 vendors. As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

As Godard Abel, Co-founder and CEO at G2 explains,“Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including Skillable. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact.”

The Skillable platform was also recognized for its innovation and potential in the Learning Awards, winning a bronze award in the 2026 Innovation in Learning (Platform) category. Hosted exclusively by the Learning and Performance Institute (LPI), the Learning Awards are widely recognized as the premier awards ceremony in the training sector. With entries submitted from 56 countries, the 2026 awards saw a record-breaking number of nominations. A panel of 66 industry leaders carefully evaluated each submission, ensuring a rigorous and independent judging process.

“The Learning Awards has reached a significant milestone - 30 years of recognizing excellence, celebrating success and showcasing the incredible impact that learning professionals and organisations have on people's lives and careers,” said Edmund Monk, CEO of the LPI.

Sarah Noe-Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer at Skillable, said,“It's an honor to be recognized with two G2 Best Software Awards, plus a prestigious Learning Award. The Skillable team has worked tirelessly to push the capabilities of virtual IT labs, making them more scalable, accessible and value driving. This recognition from our users and training experts is incredibly motivating and shows that the Skillable platform is having a tangible impact on the market.”

See Skillable in action here.