The Health Management Academy Announces Cardiovascular Forum, An Exclusive Cardiology Conference For Service Line Leaders And Industry Executives

"2026 THMA Cardiovascular Forum, May 6-8th, 2026 in Ft Lauderdale, FL"The 2026 Cardiovascular Forum will convene service line executives from Leading Health Systems and select pharmacy leaders.

The Health Management Academy (THMA) today announced its upcoming Cardiovascular Forum, an invitation-only cardiology conference designed to bring together Cardiovascular Service Line Leaders from the nation's leading health systems and select Pharmaceutical partners.

The retreat-style Forum will take place May 6-8, 2026, in Ft Lauderdale, FL, continuing THMA's long-standing model of executive convening that prioritizes peer exchange, candid dialogue, and long-term partnership over transactional networking.

Unlike traditional cardiology conferences built around exhibit halls and promotional sessions, THMA's Cardiovascular Forum is intentionally structured as a closed-door executive experience. The goal is to create the conditions for real discussion among decision-makers responsible for cardiovascular strategy, operations, quality, and growth across large health systems.

Executive-Level Focus on Service Line Strategy

The Cardiovascular Forum is part of THMA's broader Executive Convening portfolio, which since 1998 has brought together peer communities across the C-suite and service line leadership.

These Forums operate as retreat-style meetings with:



100% member-driven content topics

Transparent peer discussion

Ongoing virtual engagement between in-person meetings A trusted environment for relationship building beyond commerce



The Cardiovascular Forum follows this same structure, tailored to the unique operational and strategic demands of cardiovascular care.

Topics commonly explored within the cardiovascular community include:



Service line growth strategy

Structural heart and advanced procedural expansion

Workforce and physician alignment

Digital and AI integration in cardiovascular operations

Quality improvement and outcomes measurement Capital allocation and site-of-care optimization



By focusing on the service line level, the Forum addresses the layer of decision-making where adoption, implementation, and operationalization of innovation actually occur.

Designed for Pharmaceutical Leaders Engaging Cardiovascular Service Lines

For pharmaceutical and life sciences teams, cardiovascular adoption decisions are rarely made by a single prescriber. They are shaped by multidisciplinary service line governance, operational feasibility, and financial performance considerations.

The Cardiovascular Forum provides visibility into how these decisions are discussed and evaluated at scale.

For industry leaders responsible for commercial strategy, market access, medical affairs, and service line engagement, understanding how cardiovascular leaders prioritize innovation can meaningfully inform go-to-market planning and partnership strategy.

As one industry executive noted in a recent THMA Forum:

“The intimate setting that THMA creates allows my team to have meaningful interactions with CXOs who are true influencers across our pipeline.”

For more information about the Cardiovascular Forum or to inquire about participation, visit: