SKYX Provides Corporate Update Including New Product Launches, NVIDIA Collaboration, And $29 Million In Recent Investments From Fundamental Institutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SKYX Announced Collaboration with NVIDIA AI Ecosystem Connect Program and Expects to Grow its Collaboration with NVIDIA into its Existing and Future Smart Home Projects

SKYX Announced Launch of its Patented Advanced SKYFAN and Turbo Heater to U.S. Leading Retailer Home Depot Including a New SkyPlug Branding Page on Homedepot

Additionally, SKYX has Recently Announced Launches of its Turbo Heater Fan at U.S. leading Retailers Target, Walmart, Lowe's and on its E-commerce Platform with 60 Websites

Company Expects to Continue its Significant Growth with its SKYFAN & Turbo Heater in 2026 to Advance its Path to Cash-Flow Positive

SKYX Revenues Increased for 7 Consecutive Comparable Quarters from Q1 2024 through Q3 2025 and Expects to Continue its Quarterly Growth and Anticipates Securing Additional Significant Business Opportunities on Several Fronts During 2026

SKYX is Expected to Supply its Advanced and Smart Home Technologies to Upcoming and Future Key Projects in the U.S. and Globally including a North Carolina Smart Home Community, Austin Texas, San Antonio Texas, Miami Florida New $4 Billion Smart City, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt Among Others

SKYX is Expected to Deploy Over 1 million Units of its Advanced and Smart Home Plug & Play Technologies During the Course of these Projects

SKYX Continues to Grow its Market Penetration and Expects to Deploy over 100,000 of its Products into Homes/Units by the end of 2026 through Retail and Pro Segments

SKYX's Safety Code Standardization Team is Continuing its Progress Towards its Goal of a Safety Mandatory Standardization in Homes and Buildings of its Ceiling Outlet/Receptacle Technology

MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the“Company” or“SKYX”), a highly disruptive smart home platform technology company with over 100 pending and issued patents globally and 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, today provides a corporate update.

Highlights, Recent and Future Events



Since reporting $13 million in total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and receivables as of September 30, 2025, the Company has raised over $33 million in cash from fundamental institutions and existing investors, with a $25 million investment from one fundamental institution at $2.50 per share in straight common with no warrants. All investments were made with no warrants.

In light of its strengthened balance sheet following recent capital raises, management believes the Company is well capitalized to execute its growth initiatives while progressing toward sustained cash-flow generation and profitability.

Company has extended and converted $13.5 million in notes coming due with maturity out to 5 years until 2030.

SKYX will be launching a new AI driven software for its e-commerce platform of 60 websites, expected to increase its conversion rate and sales up to 30%.

SKYX has successfully demonstrated its technology during a Marriott Hotel renovation and expects to grow its hotel segment during 2026.

Marriott Hotel chain owner, The Shaner Group, led a $16.5 million round. The Shaner Group is an owner and developer of more than 70 hotels worldwide.

SKYX revenues increased for 7 prior period comparable quarters from Q1 2024 through Q3 2025 and are expected to continue to grow.

Company is expecting to secure additional significant business opportunities in 2026.

SKYX continues its growth and expects to deploy over 100,000 of its products into homes/units during 2026 through retail and pro segments.

SKYX's technologies expansion provides additional opportunities for future recurring revenues through interchangeability, upgrades, AI services, monitoring, subscriptions, and more. The Company secured U.S. and global strategic manufacturing partnerships with premier manufacturers including in the U.S., Vietnam, Taiwan, China, and Cambodia.



Safety Standardization Mandatory Code / Insurance Specification and Recommendation:



SKYX's Safety Code Standardization Team is receiving support from a new significant prominent leader with its government safety agency's process for a safety mandatory standardization of its electrical ceiling outlet/receptacle technology.

SKYX's code team is led by industry veterans Mark Earley, former head of the National Electrical Code (NEC), and Eric Jacobson, former President and CEO of the American Lighting Association (ALA). The Company's safety Code Standardization team believes it will garner assistance from additional safety organizations with its code mandatory safety standardization efforts based on the product's significant safety aspects. Mr. Earley and Mr. Jacobson were instrumental in numerous code and safety changes in both the electrical and lighting industries. Both strongly believe that, considering the Company's standardization progress including its product specification approval voting for by ANSI / NEMA (American National Standardization Institute / National Electrical Manufacturers Association) and being voted into 10 segments in the NEC Code Book, it has met the necessary safety conditions for becoming a ceiling safety standardization requirement for homes and buildings. With respect to insurance companies, the Company strongly believes its products can save insurance companies many billions of dollars annually by reducing fires, ladder falls, and electrocutions among other things. Management expects that once it completes an entire range and variations of its safe advanced plug & play products it will start being recommended by insurance companies.



About SKYX Platforms Corp.



As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at or follow us on LinkedIn.

SKYX's technologies provide opportunities for recurring revenues through interchangeability, upgrades, AI services monitoring, and subscriptions. Company is focused on the“Razor & Blades” model and its product range includes its advanced ceiling electrical outlet (Razor) and its advance and smart home plug & play products (Blades) including its advance and smart home plug & play platform products, lighting, recessed lights, down lights, EXIT signs, emergency lights, ceiling fans, chandeliers/pendants, holiday/kids/themes lights, indoor/outdoor wall lights and others. Company's plug & play technology enables an installation of lighting, fans, and smart home products in high-rise buildings and hotels within days rather than months. Company's total addressable market (TAM) in the U.S. is roughly $500 billion with over 4.2 billion ceiling applications in the U.S. alone. Expected revenue streams from retail and professional segments include product sales, royalties, licensing, subscription, monitoring, and sale of global country rights.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“can,”“could,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expect,”“evaluate,”“forecast,”“guidance,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“might,”“objective,”“ongoing,”“outlook,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“probable,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target”“view,”“will,” or“would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company's reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with First-party platforms or technologies; the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company's ability to capture market share; the Company's estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company's ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company's ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company's actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions, including recent measures adopted by the federal government, on the Company's business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

...