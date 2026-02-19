Steelhead Productions Publishes 2025 ESG Review, Advancing Measurable Environmental And Social Impact

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Steelhead Productions, a leading full-service exhibit agency renowned for innovative designs and sustainable practices, is proud to announce the publication of its 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. The report marks the sixth consecutive year of Steelhead's rigorous sustainability data collection and reinforces its commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

In 2025, Steelhead diverted 77,668 pounds of waste from landfill, prevented 36,767 water bottles from entering the waste stream, and planted 870 trees through reforestation initiatives. These efforts reflect the continued impact of Steelhead's business model, which prioritizes modular design, material reuse, and sustainable exhibit strategies that help clients reduce environmental impact without compromising creativity or performance.

Steelhead also maintained strong performance in third-party sustainability benchmarking. Its EcoVadis rating places the company in the top 35% globally, underscoring its structured approach to environmental and ethical business practices.

“Our Sustainability Review isn't about aspiration. It's about accountability,” said Rhiannon Andersen, Chief Marketing Officer and co-owner of Steelhead Productions.“We continue to measure what matters, improve where we can, and embed responsible decision-making into how we design, build, and operate.”

Steelhead's 2025 data reflects sustained focus on inclusive leadership and representation:

- 31% of employees identify as female

- 45% of managers identify as female

- 43% of employees identify as being from an ethnic or racial minority

- 45% of managers identify as being from an ethnic or racial minority

These metrics demonstrate Steelhead's ongoing commitment to cultivating leadership pathways and maintaining representation across management roles.

Through its Give Happy Committee, Steelhead deepened its community partnerships in 2025. Team members contributed 391 volunteer hours supporting seven nonprofit organizations throughout Southern Nevada. Beneficiaries included Friends of Red Rock Canyon, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas, Three Square Food Bank, and multiple local schools.

“Impact starts locally,” Andersen added.“Our team shows up for our clients, but also for our community. That's part of what Exhibit Happy® truly means.”

Steelhead remains a Certified B Corporation, demonstrating adherence to rigorous standards across governance, employee well-being, community impact, and environmental responsibility. As one of a select group of exhibit companies in North America to hold this designation, Steelhead continues to help shape a more responsible future for the trade show industry.

The full 2025 Sustainability Review is available for download on Steelhead's website.



About Steelhead Productions

Steelhead Productions, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is an innovative exhibit and experiential marketing agency known for creative design, modular exhibit solutions, and sustainable execution. As a Certified B Corporation, Steelhead balances profit with purpose - considering the impact of its decisions on employees, clients, communities, and the planet.

Steelhead helps brands create high-impact trade show experiences while prioritizing material reuse, waste reduction, and operational efficiency. With a commitment to measurable sustainability, inclusive leadership, and exceptional client service, Steelhead strives to make every project an opportunity to Exhibit Happy® - blending environmental responsibility with unforgettable brand experiences.